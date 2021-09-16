AirPhysio For Asthma Relief – US Positive Respiratory Pressure Device Updated

As the costs of medication continue to spiral across the US and Canada, a respiratory technology company announces updates to its innovative air pressure device for asthma sufferers.

Life Wellness Healthcare’s relaunched AirPhysio provides a handheld, self-operated tool for the relief of bronchial constriction and mucus build-up.

More details can be found at https://media.lifewellnesshealthcare.com/3tf7Bhu

The company’s latest product update offers customers an all-natural alternative to pharmaceuticals through its Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) technology.

Asthma is a chronic condition in which the body’s airways become inflamed, swelling up to restrict the flow of air to and from the lungs. The disease currently affects around 8% of the populations of both Canada and the US. While medication can provide relief, sufferers will still experience difficulty breathing, prohibiting many forms of strenuous exercise.

AirPhysio creates positive pressure when users exhale through the device. The lungs are expanded and strengthened as a result while trapped mucus on airway walls is loosened.

The device is swift, simple, and intuitive to operate – with 5 minutes at a time, 3 times per day enough to produce noticeable positive effects.

Customers can also order sets of external disposable filters for use with AirPhysio. While these are not necessary for its operation, they can trap up to 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria – making filter application an effective addition for optimal respiratory health.

AirPhysio provides innovative support for the healthy function of airways, aiding in natural lung function that has been compromised by conditions such as asthma, atelectasis, emphysema, cystic fibrosis, and COPD.

The device can be ordered as a single item, or as part of a 3 unit Family and Friends Bundle. Bulk ordering offers increased cost-effectiveness with 6 AirPhysios available through the company’s Super Bundle option.

The company was formed to offer those living with respiratory conditions a drug-free alternative. Many of the team are asthma sufferers themselves, experiencing firsthand the debilitating effects of the condition on day-to-day life.

A satisfied customer says, “This is the first time in my life that my lungs feel healthy. I was tired of taking antibiotics. AirPhysio has helped me expel the phlegm from my lungs naturally. It’s amazing what this little device can do.”

With its latest AirPhysio device update, Life Wellness Healthcare affirms its commitment to helping asthma sufferers across the USA and Canada.

