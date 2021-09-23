AirPhysio For Emphysema – USA Lightweight Lung-Clearance Breathing Device Launch

Life Wellness Healthcare has announced the launch of a new device to enhance breathing quality. AirPhysio utilizes Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure to loosen mucus and improve lung function naturally.

The new AirPhysio is designed to help improve breathing in adults, children, the elderly, smokers, singers, athletes, swimmers, divers, and musicians, among others. It is 100% drug-free and derives its results from the natural positive pressure created when breathing into the device.

For more information, please visit: https://media.lifewellnesshealthcare.com/3tf7FxK

The retailer explains that the new device is beneficial for those suffering from chronic conditions such as emphysema. This is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease where the alveoli have suffered damage, meaning less oxygen is taken on board with each breath.

Sufferers of emphysema can experience shortness of breath, fatigue, excess mucus, and coughing. The AirPhysio lung-cleaning gadget can help to ease these symptoms by loosening mucus by vibration, aiding the body’s natural clearance process, and strengthening the lungs.

They state that people suffering from other conditions such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, and atelectasis can also see improvements in their symptoms through using the device. It’s lightweight, easy to use, and has been featured on high-authority platforms for its effectiveness.

The online store states that the device is easy to operate, with most people needing to use it for up to five minutes at a time. It can be used one to three times a day in order to see the benefits of increased lung capacity and easing of the airways.

The product is available in three different models, catering for different ages and needs. Each option is manufactured in Australia, with hygiene filters also available.

A customer has said of their experience using AirPhysio: “This is a simple yet very effective device. I’ve suffered from lung challenges for many years, and I instantly felt an improvement the first day I started using this. Consistency is key, but it sure works.”

The new AirPhysio launch is part of the store’s commitment to improving health and wellness for customers throughout the US. They also stock a range of other options for customers with asthma.

