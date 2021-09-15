AirPhysio Natural Lung-Expansion OPEP Device For Asthma Symptom Relief Updated

Life Wellness Healthcare, a health and wellbeing company focused on helping customers with respiratory conditions such as asthma, has relaunched its popular lung-cleaning device.

AirPhysio aids in mucus clearance and lung expansion and is suited to 99% of those with respiratory issues, including acute and severe conditions. The relaunched product is drug-free and can be used as a treatment and a preventative measure for asthma, atelectasis bronchiectasis, COPD, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and cystic fibrosis.

Data shows that respiratory conditions are responsible for numerous hospitalizations and mortalities across the globe, with four million chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) sufferers dying each year. Life Wellness Healthcare strives to reduce complications and risks from respiratory conditions with its rereleased product.

The team explains that one in 13 Americans suffers from asthma, including 7% of children and 8% of adults. It is a condition that causes swelling within the airways which, in turn, reduces the amount of oxygen reaching the lungs. Symptoms range from coughing to tightness of the chest and trouble breathing.

Life Wellness Healthcare has developed a reputation for improving lung health and capacity, which is made possible through products such as the AirPhysio. The internationally award-winning product can assist with better breathing for adults, children, the elderly, and smokers. The lung-cleaning device is also useful for divers, athletes, singers, and musicians who require healthy lungs.

The device has an oscillating positive expiratory pressure feature, which loosens the bond of the mucus in the airways. In addition, this positive pressure then helps to target the mucus and push it up and out of the body, aiding the natural mucus-clearing process.

Most users will only need to use the product for five minutes, one to three times per day, and there are also extra, disposable filters available. These filters are not required for the device to operate, but help to catch 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.

A recent customer said: “This is a simple yet very effective device. I’ve suffered from lung challenges for many years, and I instantly felt an improvement the first day I started using this. Consistency is key, but it works.”

