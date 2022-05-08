AIRROBO Introduces Air Purifier AR400 In A New Product Line To Make Smart Life A New Norm

HONG KONG, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRROBO (us.air-robo.com), the smart home appliance brand with a focus on AI-enabled technologies and supported by world-leading AI and humanoid robotic company, UBTECH Robotics, recently announced the launch of a new product in its new product line, pursuing a vision through value-based pricing strategy that creates superb quality products with a wide range of smart appliances that can be expected from not just robot vacuums but also air purifiers, humidifiers, etc. Featuring AIRROBO's new air purifying technology Tres Air™ Filtration to realize superior air particles blocking performance with 3 lines of defense, AIRROBO AR400 is made for large rooms to quickly, deeply and silently deliver pragmatically clean air for people to breathe freely and comfortably.



AIRROBO Air Purifier AR400

The coronavirus has centered itself to be the spotlight in the world since 2019, bringing more attention to the need for indoor clean air, however, the rising pollution levels in cities, allergy seasons and natural disasters have produced health-threatening pollutants, irritants and fine particles in everyday life. AIRROBO AR400 shields against these issues in a significant way, improving the respiratory conditions of people around the globe.

When hay fever season arrives in Japan amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's making indoor air quality a public concern. In western and eastern Japan, the hay fever season starts between the end of January and mid-February, easily causing cold-like signs and symptoms under allergic rhinitis, such as a runny nose, itchy eyes, congestion, sneezing etc. Therefore, AIRROBO AR400 is here to help. Through Tres AirTM Filtration technology purifying indoor air quality with 3 lines of defense including a pre-filter, an H13 HEPA filter and an enhanced activated carbon filter, AIRROBO AR400 can block over 99.97% allergens including fine particles at 0.3 microns, bacteria and viruses*, pet dander, VOCs and odors, providing better indoor air quality for people who pursue a healthier lifestyle. AIRROBO AR400 features CADR 300m3/h (188CFM) and provides a strong and efficient air purifying performance for large spaces up to 430ft2(40m2) in 19 minutes. It's a life essential item especially for those who care about the respiratory conditions of their allergy-prone children, seniors and pet owners.

Struggling with sleep at night due to allergies or asthma is unbearable. Keeping AR400 on under Sleep mode can help you sleep better. It features improved brushless motor and fluid mechanics design to reduce noise to only 20.2 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of rustling leaves in nature and is sonically unobtrusive, helping you breathe and sleep better.

"In 2022, AIRROBO will continue to enrich its product line and bring superior products and satisfactory customer service to more households. In a time with more diversified consumer demands and a younger audience, AIRROBO has made numerous breakthroughs in integrating the supply chain and product testing to ensure the highest cost performance ratio," said Tommy Zhang, general manager of AIRROBO.

For anyone who is ready to embrace a healthier and more comfortable lifestyle, the air purifier AR400 is available for purchase online on Amazon Japan (www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B09KCH6H7D).

About AIRROBO

AIRROBO is a smart home appliance brand with a focus on AI-enabled technologies. Supported by world-leading AI and humanoid robotic company, UBTECH Robotics, AIRROBO is aiming to bring the most cutting-edge technology to more and more households around the globe, making smart home a new norm of life. Find out more at us.air-robo.com.

*The AIRROBO AR400 filters bacteria and viruses but cannot guarantee an elimination or reduction of the risk of person-to-person transmission.

