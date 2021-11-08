Airwallex bolsters ASEAN presence with regulatory approval in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwallex , a global fintech platform, today announced at Singapore FinTech Festival that its Singapore entity, Airwallex (Singapore) Pte Ltd, has been granted a Major Payment Institution License by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act. Airwallex is permitted to provide a suite of payment services including account issuance, domestic money transfer, cross-border money transfer, merchant acquisition and e-money issuance.

Airwallex will progressively introduce a suite of product and service offerings that will enable businesses in Singapore to operate and grow across the ASEAN region and globally. This includes a modern global business account, multi-currency wallet, company and employee cards, spend management, online payments, international collection & transfer and other value-add solutions for Small and Medium-sized businesses, as well as an API for larger enterprise businesses that require embedded payments and financial services.

Jack Zhang, CEO and Co-founder of Airwallex said, "We are pleased to have received regulatory approval in Singapore as we continue to make steady progress in Southeast Asia, scaling our payment offerings and solutions in the region for our customers. Receiving this approval reflects our robust policies, compliance framework and risk management systems we have put in place. We will continue to work closely with regulators and partners to ensure we facilitate a safe, effective and transparent way to manage their cross-border financial transaction needs. We look forward to launching our services in Singapore next year and enabling businesses in Singapore to operate globally without borders."

Founded in 2015, Airwallex is one of the fastest growing financial technology companies today. The company has nearly doubled its headcount in 2021 to over 1,000 employees today across 19 locations globally, including Singapore. In September, the company also announced its entry in Southeast Asia after securing a money service business (MSB) license in Malaysia , followed by news of a US$200 million Series E fundraising round , raising its valuation to US$4 billion as it continues to focus on its regional and global expansion.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a global payments platform with a mission to empower businesses of all sizes to grow without borders, and by doing so, contribute to the global economy. With technology at its core, Airwallex has built a financial infrastructure and platform to help businesses manage online payments, treasury and payout globally, without the constraints of the traditional financial system. Airwallex has secured over US$700 million since it was established in 2015, and is backed by world-leading investors. Today, the business operates with a team of over 1,000 employees across 19 locations globally. For more information, please visit www.airwallex.com.