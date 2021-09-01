Airwallex forms strategic partnership with Cathay, offering Asia Miles to customers in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fintech platform Airwallex today announced its strategic partnership with Cathay, offering Asia Miles that will support Airwallex's continued growth in the city as it looks to provide greater benefits for its business customers in Hong Kong and beyond.

Starting today, Airwallex customers in Hong Kong can redeem Asia Miles ("Miles") through various initiatives. Asia Miles is Asia's leading travel and lifestyle rewards programme, in which members can earn miles that can be used to redeem a wide range of offerings beyond travel. This includes unique dining experiences, access to local events and festivals as well as exclusive retail offerings.

For Hong Kong businesses, a one-time "Welcome Award" of 5,000 Miles will be immediately awarded upon their successful sign-up with Airwallex*. Upon successful sign up, they will also be entitled to redeem Miles for every FX transaction made, and earn up to a maximum of 15,000 Miles. As part of the partnership, Airwallex will look to launch more rewards initiatives for its customers in due course. More information for these offers can be found at

https://www.airwallex.com/hk/asia-miles.

"Recognising the impact of Covid-19 on the operations of every single business in Hong Kong, our priority is to find ways to better support those businesses by encouraging Hong Kong companies to more readily embrace innovative technology," said Kai Wu, Greater China CEO at Airwallex. "We are delighted to form a partnership with Asia Miles as we look at ways to drive a wider adoption of tech-led solutions that can enhance transparency, cost-efficiency and convenience, empowering local businesses to grow without borders."

Paul Smitton, Director, Customer Lifestyle and CEO of Asia Miles at Cathay said, "We are thrilled to unveil our partnership with Airwallex, who've proven to be an innovator in the foreign exchange market. Furthermore this is another great example of how Asia Miles for Business supports enterprises of all shapes and sizes."

Airwallex is one of the fastest growing financial technology companies today, with a vision to become the global financial cloud for businesses to operate anywhere, anytime. Founded in 2015, Airwallex currently operates across 12 offices with a team of over 900 employees.

*Note: To be eligible for the 5,000 Miles, Asia Miles members must have passed Airwallex's KYC, and have been approved as a customer.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a global fintech payment platform with a mission to empower businesses of all sizes to grow without borders, and by doing so, contribute to the global economy. With technology at its core, Airwallex has built a financial infrastructure and platform to help businesses manage payments, treasury and expenses globally, without the constraints of the traditional financial system.

Airwallex has secured over US$500 million since it was established in 2015, and is backed by world-leading investors. Today, the business operates with a team of over 900 employees across 12 global offices. For more information, please visit www.airwallex.com.

About Cathay

Cathay is a premium travel lifestyle brand that brings together all we love about travel with our everyday lifestyle. The range of products and services includes flights, hotels, shopping, dining, wellness and credit cards. All our travel lifestyle offerings are designed to bring customers exciting offers, unmissable rewards, meaningful experiences and hand-picked partners.

Flights are provided by Cathay Pacific, the home airline of Hong Kong and a founding member of the oneworld global alliance. The Cathay Group also comprises HK Express, Air Hong Kong (a dedicated freighter airline) and various subsidiaries. We are a member of the Swire Group and are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) as a public company.

For 75 years, Cathay Pacific has been connecting our home city of Hong Kong to the world. Now we're bringing that connection to more of our customers' lives. The new era of Cathay elevates their every bite, swipe, step, stay and flight to greater heights. www.cathaypacific.com