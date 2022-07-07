AISHU Unveiled a Methodology to Formulate Enterprise Data Strategies and Build Data-Driven Organizations at SMART 2022

SHANGHAI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, at AISHU SMART 2022 Summit, AISHU formally unveiled a methodology for enterprises to formulate clear data strategies and build data-driven organizations, and launched the Open Source Program and Digital Partner Program 2.0 to create data-driven organizations with customers. Besides, AISHU reached strategic partnership with PwC China to provide better consulting and solution implementation services.

A Clear Data Strategy to Accelerate Data-Driven Business with Confidence

According to Forrester, only 28% of enterprises consider themselves mature or leading in data-driven operations and innovation. To help customers solve existing data challenges, AISHU believes that enterprises need to develop a clearer data strategy to confidently accelerate data-driven business.

A clear data strategy is made up of a competence pedestal, cultural pillars, innovative performance, and digital talents with superior leadership. The capability base includes flexible digital capabilities that adapt to multiple clouds, multidomain data capabilities around full scenarios, categories, and lifecycles, agile capabilities to face uncertain environments, and security governance capabilities. The two cultural pillars mean that the organization needs to form a data-driven culture internally and adopt an ecological mindset externally for a win-win partnership.

Co-Creating Data-Driven Organizations with AISHU as a Digital Partner

A data strategy is the strategic driver at the organizational level, and the data-driven organization is the organizational goal pioneered by AISHU. With data as an important factor of production, data-driven organizations use data to drive business, achieve sustainable growth and innovative development to reshape the productivity of the organization.

AISHU, together with Forrester, conducted a comprehensive survey on the data capabilities of medium and large enterprises in different countries and industries worldwide. The data shows that 67% of customers choose to form a close and long-term partnership with vendors to help them implement their data strategies.

At the SMART 2022 main forum, Frank He, Founder & CEO of AISHU, formally proposed a methodology for building a data-driven organization, consisting of five parts: Digital Partner Program, Your-Data Architecture, Middle Platform Solution, Domain Cognitive Intelligence, and TPA Practices. This methodology is the framework for AISHU to implement data strategy and build a data-driven organization.

At SMART 2021, AISHU launched the Digital Partner Program 1.0, which combines customers' business scenarios and industry knowledge with AISHU's d multidomain data capabilities, which has been welcomed by many customers as a new type of partnership. In order to better co-create data-driven organizations with customers, AISHU officially launched the Open Source Program and Digital Partner Program 2.0 in 2022.

AISHU will open source three main products, including AnyDATA Framework, AnyRobot Eyes and AnyFabric, to allow customers, partners, and developers in the open-source community to co-create, enhance the products, and realize more scenario applications, jointly enabling products and services based on co-creation, transparency and trust.

