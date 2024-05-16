aiSight.ai joins NielsenIQ Partner Network To Unveil the Recipe for Market Share Growth for CPG Clients

aiSight.ai analyzes trillions of data points daily to generate actionable insights from production to consumption for growing the market share of a Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) company

aiSight.ai (https://aiSight.ai), a platform for the Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, announced today it has joined the NielsenIQ Partner Network. As a network member, aiSight.ai is able to access NielsenIQ retail sales data globally, to be provided to mutual clients. The NielsenIQ data along with other client datasets integrated through its AI platform, are engineered to amplify CPG excellence in the field.

Actionable Insights: A typical CPG has access to vast amounts of data about sales, market share, consumer behavior, marketing, pricing, brand equity etc.. However, converting this data into actions for field teams is often a huge challenge. aiSight.ai converts data into daily actions for field teams to grow the market share of a CPG.

Simplified Field Excellence: aiSight.ai platform is specifically designed for field teams by converting complex data analytics to simple to-do lists for field teams. Field teams get daily alerts containing tasks which can help a CPG’s market share.

aiSight’s platform subscription includes mobile applications that automatically convert the insights into daily tasks for field teams. For instance, if NielsenIQ’s retail sales data shows an increase in out-of-stocks, relevant field teams are automatically tasked to improve their fulfillment cycle in the right locations, saving costs and time. Likewise, a decline in market share triggered by a reduction in Total Distribution Points (TDP) may result in a set of tasks to improve the assortment of corresponding channels. In case it’s a matter of optimizing its distribution routes, the platform automatically generates new journey plans for field sales teams. If a trade promotion is not producing the intended incremental lift in a specific channel, trade supervisors are immediately alerted to schedule visits to underperforming retail stores.

Streamlined Operations: Navigate the complexities of field operations with ease. aiSight's intuitive automation tools simplify processes, eliminating manual tasks and freeing up valuable time for field teams to focus on what truly matters.

Tailored Solutions: Customize the experience with aiSight's plug-and-play platform. Whether it's tailoring recommendations for specific field conditions or adapting workflows to individual preferences, aiSight puts the power of customization in the hands of the clients.

Real-Time Intelligence: Stay ahead of the curve with aiSight's real-time analytics. From instant performance updates to predictive insights, from the field teams up to the CEO, have access to the information they need, when they need it, ensuring agility and responsiveness in dynamic environments.

Secure and Reliable: Trust in aiSight's robust security measures to safeguard the data and operations. Built with scalability in mind, aiSight.ai platform seamlessly integrates with existing systems, providing a secure foundation for growth and expansion.

aiSight.ai’s platform is used by several large CPGs across multiple markets. By converting insights into daily actions, aiSight.ai has consistently enabled its CPG clients to grow their market share by 3-5% within a few months.

aiSight.ai CEO Dr. Umar Saif says: "With this collaboration, clients will be able to make use of NIQ’s monthly market share data into actionable insights to grow their market share. With our SaaS platform, we can equip clients with aiSight’s proprietary AI Platform in just a few weeks."

About aiSight.ai

aiSight.ai, based in Mountain View, California, uses AI to combine a company’s internal and external data, to generate a daily recipe for market share growth. aiSight has offices in three countries, and works with CPG clients across APAC, MENA, Europe and LATAM.

Contact Karen Wright, at sales@aiSight.ai or call: +1 (617) 430-5048.

