AIZEN 'CreditConnect' vitalizes lending services

SEOUL, South Korea, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Vietnamese companies are using 'CreditConnect', AIZEN's Banking-as-a-Service to provide lending services. Connecting with finances, the 'CreditConnect' helps non-financial companies such as shopping centers, education institutions or hospitals to provide lending services to their customers and secure loyal customers. With this approach, non-financial companies can easily and quickly provide financial products to their customers, and with the timely lending services, the customers have increased their purchase rate. Currently, in Vietnam, IVY School, SAS, Lan anh Electric bicycle, Fitness, Bepvang school, Weset English customers are actually using 'CreditConnect' and enjoy the convenient service to make purchases.

AIZEN, the artificial intelligence finance company has been recognized as the FinTech company leading Asian AI Finance market. So far, it has won 2nd place in the 'Global' category of 'Singapore FinTech Award', 1st place in 'Hong Kong FinTech Work', nominated by 'Singapore Plug and Play', nominated by Hong Kong SC Bank Top 10 FinTech'. With the launch of 'CreditConnect', they are expanding the AI banking model in South-east Asia including Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore. 'CreditConnect' intuitively connects their financial services with companies that have loyal customers. They provide lending services required for the credit cycle such as customer assessment, high approval rate, risk management-based lending service, so the customers can receive faster lending service.

SC bank, Citi bank, Volkswagen financial, IBM, SAP and many other global financial companies, as well as professional IT specialists, form AIZEN to provide the optimal service for both finance and technology. AIZEN's 'CreditConnect' is expanding its partnership platforms such as E-wallet, hospitals, education institutions, E-commerce and advancing to be the leading model of AI financial services. AIZEN's Managing Director of Vietnam Mr. Hai Minh stated that "We aim to supply lending services to the growing Vietnamese companies so that they can secure customers and improve their lending services". Also, the Vice-president of AIZEN Global, Mr. Sung-Joon Cho said that "CreditConnect will 'connect' with the financial situations customized for the clients of Vietnamese companies and evolve as an open 'credit platform'".

www.aizenglobal.com