AIZEN Global to expand its e-mobility banking service in Indonesia

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIZEN Global (CEO Kang Jung-seok), an artificial intelligence (AI) financial service company, has signed an MOU with NOA and SWAP, Indonesian e-bike sharing platform companies. The company said it has decided to expand its financial services through e-bike data in Indonesia.

A member of the Born2Global Centre (CEO Kim Jong-kap), AIZEN Global has entered into an alliance with NOA and SWAP, which are leading Indonesia's rapidly growing e-bike sharing market. With this opportunity, the company will be able to gain customers based on e-bike data analysis using its AI banking service technology and provide banking services locally by combining its data with that of its two partner companies.

The alliance will also enable AIZEN Global to create a new AI model that is capable of providing financial services based on various types of non-financial data, including the operational information of NOA and SWAP and e-bike battery data.

First, together with NOA, AIZEN Global will provide its CreditConnect service, which provides the NIU e-bike platform and banking services. This will enable the stable provision of services to local customers in Bali, Indonesia.

In addition, according to this MOU, the company will take on the role of analyzing the data of SWAP and its partners and providing financial services. Regarding e-bike battery financial services, SWAP will provide related data to AIZEN Global, while AIZEN Global will provide data collection, analysis, and management and AI banking services.

SWAP is preparing a platform service for universal mobility devices, including e-bikes, that will be used at the G20 Bali summit to be held at the end of this year. The company will also be expanding its e-mobility financing service in cooperation with AIZEN Global.

AIZEN Global is providing core patented AI technology and data convergence solutions for AI-based financial services in the rapidly growing mobility market. In particular, the company is equipped with patented technology for providing credit services based on battery data, which is a key component of the e-mobility market, as well as operating a risk management system through a battery management system and providing its CreditConnect solution, which connects AI loan services. Exports of these financial technology services are currently on the rise. Using CreditConnect, which is a key solution currently being used to link non-financial and financial industries in Indonesia and Vietnam, AIZEN Global now provides its banking services to a number of affiliates in those countries.

Data platform customers (meaning customers of non-financial companies) will be provided with financial services that offer a wide range of benefits, including high approval rates and reasonable interest rates. As a result, data platforms enable the provision of financial services that help secure more loyal customers. In addition, financial institutions can expand their customers through Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS).

AIZEN Global is now concentrating on strengthening its business in the ASEAN region, including exporting financial infrastructure, and supplying AI technology for future mobility financial services. The company was ranked second place in the "Global" category at the Fintech Awards and selected as a finalist of the Global Veritas Challenge hosted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which secured the company an opportunity to engage in joint research on AI financial models with the Singapore financial authority. As a result, AIZEN Global has been recognized as an Asian financial innovation company. In addition, the company was listed as an "AI Cool" vendor by the global IT research institute Gartner, ranked first place at Hong Kong Fintech Week, and selected as one of the Top 5 largest startups in a Vietnam startup event. With its achievements having been so highly recognized in the Asian market, the company is now expanding its banking services in Asia.

CEO Kang Jung-seok of AIZEN Global said, "Now, we have an opportunity to provide credit services that enable Indonesian e-bike sharing platforms to stably expand their e-bike services." He also added, "We have expanded our CreditConnect service so that we can provide AI financial services to the mobility industry."

About Born2Global Centre

The Born2Global Centre, operated by Born2Global, is a full-cycle service platform that supports the global expansion of promising companies. Established in 2013 under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Born2Global has been setting the standards for a successful startup ecosystem in Korea and continues to expand and transform startups so that they are engaged, well equipped, and connected with the global market.

For more information, please visit born2global.com