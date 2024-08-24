AjKenyaSafaris.com Ltd Announces Bookings for The 2024 Wildebeest Migration

AjKenyaSafari.com Ltd, a Nairobi based safari operator, is pleased to announce the commencement of the highly anticipated Masai Mara wildebeest migration.

—

The event, which started during the 2nd week of July, has seen thousands of international tourists arrive at the Masai Mara Game Reserve, eagerly awaiting to witness the spectacle. Speaking from the company offices in Nairobi, James Gatheru, the CEO of AjKenyaSafaris.com ltd, noted that a quick availability check in some of the top lodges and camps in Masai Mara revealed high booking rates, with many visitors planning on staying between July and October to witness the migration.

Explaining this annual event that was voted one of the eight wonders of the world in 2007, Mr Gatheru added, “The Great Migration represents the largest terrestrial mammal migration on the planet. It sees over 2 million wildebeests, zebras, topis, and other herbivores move in a constant cycle through the Serengeti in Tanzania and the Masai Mara in Kenya in search of fresh grazing grounds. The migratory herds are trailed by thousands of lions, leopards, spotted hyenas, wild dogs, and other predators looking to capitalize on the abundance of prey.”



James Gatheru, CEO of AjKenyaSafaris.com ltd added, “Those who book their safari this year to come and witness the event will get a rare chance to see young calves get snatched by prowling predators, the weak brought down by hungry lions, the stragglers slip into the crocodile's jaws, and the lucky ones make it across the Mara River’s treacherous currents unscathed.This odyssey tests the limits of survival for millions of animals in a rare spectacle that is now popularly known as the “eighth wonder of the world. The Great Migration goes beyond being about the numbers. It’s about the intricate dance of life in one of the world’s greatest wildernesses,” said James Gatheru, CEO of AJKenyaSafaris.com ltd.

As the Masai Mara Game Reserve gears up to host this extraordinary event, the first batch of about 20,000 wildebeest has already crossed the Sand River Gate crossing point last week heralding the onset of this year’s Great Migration.

Over one million others are expected to follow suit even as the arrival of tourists gathers pace.

The Chief Warden at the Masai Mara Game Reserve, Stephen Minis, said that the current international demand for travel to Kenya to witness the wildebeest migration is exceptionally high and will likely surpass the bed capacity.

Speaking at the Sand River Gate, Minis said most hotels at the Mara were fully booked ahead of the Great Migration that will kick off anytime now, with tourists from UK, US, Australia, India, and Russia constituting the majority of early arrivers.

However, as with last year, this year’s Great Migration will be taking place under the new Masai Mara National Reserve (MMNR) Management Plan. This means that effective and sustainable tourism, including reducing overcrowding, will be prioritized to preserve the delicate ecosystem.

According to Mr. Minis, more than 400 rangers have been deployed to patrol all the wildebeest crossing points to ensure that tourists, tourists’ guides and drivers do not flout park rules by overcrowding.

“We have the new management plans now in place and we are glad all the stakeholders have complied with it,” said Mr Minis. “We are committed to balancing the need of delivering authentic experiences to those who book Kenya holidays with the conservation of our wildlife ecosystem during the Great Migration.”

Over the next three months, herds of wildebeest will be making their journey through the Serengeti up and around in a clockwise direction towards Masai Mara, before returning to Serengeti once again near the end of October, completing their annual cycle.







Contact Info:

Name: James

Email: Send Email

Organization: AjKenyaSafaris.com Ltd

Phone: 071922243

Website: https://ajkenyasafaris.com



Release ID: 89139299

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.