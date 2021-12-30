AK Law Firm Partners with Texan Laremy Tunsil to Give Back

Making good to their name Houston’s “Our Injury Lawyers” - the AK Law Firm takes pride in giving back by partnering with Texans star Laremy Tunsil to make sure Christmas is special for a few local single mothers in Houston.

—

AK Law Firm - “Our Injury Lawyers” partnered with Houston Texans’ own Laremy Tunsil in his effort to give back to children and their single mothers through local charity Gracewood. “Tunsil’s Holiday Giveaway 2021” was designed to give single mothers and their children a holiday they won’t forget by taking 15 families holiday shopping and giving the children and mother’s gifts they deserve.

The AK Law Firm was honored to be allowed to help Laremy in his passion for helping Houston and especially single mothers. Growing up, Laremy’s mother worked three jobs and still wasn’t able to provide him and his brother with a Christmas that other children were privy to. Having seen life from that perspective has made Laremy eager to give back to mothers, who he knows from experience, wish for nothing more than to provide their children with the holiday of their dreams.

Laremy partnered with Gracewood to achieve this goal. Gracewood offers a home-like environment where family well-being is restored while moms work toward specific, individual goals.

The AK Law Firm helps those involved in car accidents every day, and, they were proud to be part of Houston and give back to the community. When interviewed, managing partner Andrew Kumar expressed the importance of being there for eachother during times of need, “As a community, we should be taking care of each other at all times. When people are going through the hardest times in their lives is when they need us the most. This is why we want to continue to help the community and great organizations like Gracewood. It is the same reason we take care of our community when they are involved in a car accident. You need people to help you get through that very difficult time in your life. We take pride in being there for the community and being known as “our injury lawyers.”

Through unwavering loyalty and commitment to their clientele, this law firm recognizes the importance of having a client-first approach and their entire legal process is centered around this principle. In order to cater to their clients, the attorneys at AK Law Firm have successfully fostered a sense of community where their clients feel like they are part of the family!

As part of the sponsorship of “Tunsil’s Holiday Giveaway 2021”, Laremy is giving the AK Law Firm 4 of his personal tickets to see the Houston Texans play the arch-rival Tennessee Titans in the final game of the season (January 6, 2022). However, in the spirit of giving, the AK Law Firm is looking to give away these tickets to one lucky family in Houston. To win these tickets visit the AK Law Firm on Instagram @ourinjurylawyers and find out more on how to get your chance to sit in Laremy’s seats. Laremy Tunsil has also graciously donated a signed jersey to be given away as a second chance prize! Follow the AK Law Firm on Instagram for your chance to win these prizes and more. And, while you are there, please follow the link in the AK Law Firm bio to donate to Gracewood and help single Houstonian mothers out during the holiday season!

