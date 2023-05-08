AKASO Unveils Brave 4 Elite Action Camera with Incredible Features for Extreme Adventures

AKASO introduces its new action camera the Brave 4 Elite to the world.

—

Recently, AKASO, a leading manufacturer of affordable action cameras, has released its newest product, the Brave 4 Elite. This action camera is designed to capture every moment of your extreme adventures in stunning detail and clarity, with its impressive features and capabilities.

Cutting Edge Image Quality

The Brave 4 Elite action camera features 4K high-resolution videos and 20MP photos. Its high-fidelity video underpins the dual color display screens and distortion-free ultra-wide lens to create a filmmaking experience at a wider angle. To eliminate vibration, the camera adapts the powerful Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS2.0) with a 6-axis gyroscope to ensure smooth and natural footage – even in scenarios with continuous motion. Building on its outstanding capabilities, the Brave 4 Elite action camera offers sharp playback and sharp preview on its ultra-responsive touchscreen, and allows shooter to easily switch to the front screen to take selfies.

Built Rugged, Durable

Built for adventure, the Brave 4 Elite action camera thrives in underwater conditions because it is waterproof to 10M/33FT and even up to 40M/133FT when encased. Thanks to its magnetic power port and rugged make, the camera features automatic adsorption, and the port ensures safe and effortless charging. This design makes the Brave 4 Elite action camera ideal for rafting, swimming, snorkeling, and surfing.

Easy-to-use, Convenient

To provide the best experience, the Brave 4 Elite action camera is coupled with a remote control to capture and switch modes as shooters film. To fully cover accessibility, the Brave 4 Elite action camera has a built-in voice control feature that lets shooters connect Wifi, capture, and fill light with simple voice commands. Built around connectivity, the camera’s built-in Wifi connects to mobile phones, allowing shooters to download, capture, edit, live preview, and share with the mobile AKASA GO app.

Battery Performance and Reliability

Designed to perform and surpass, the Brave 4 Elite Action camera features a 1650mAH battery that can continuously work to record 4K30fps for up to 2 hours while 1080P30fps up to 3 hours. Its powerful battery life makes the camera perfect for covering live events and capturing precious memories, providing a worry-free experience for users. In addition, content creators can take their Brave Elite action camera with a separately sold rechargeable camera frame on adventures and trips, knowing that they can charge and capture anywhere.

Get the most out of the camera

The Brave 4 Elite action camera includes 10 shooting modes to cater to unique capturing needs in various scenarios, including Photo, Burst Photo, Time-lapse Photo, Long Exposure, Self-Timer, Video, Loop Recording, Time-lapse Video, Slow Motion, and Fast Motion. It also balances an auto-fill light feature to create brighter scenes and enhance the image quality. In addition, it comes with manifold accessories that better the experience, allow creators to capture different scenarios, and avoid the extra burden of purchases.

Brave 4 Elite Action Camera Key Features

4K High-Res Video & 20 Megapixel Photo

Dual-Color Display Screens

EIS2.0 & 6-Axis Gyroscope

Waterproof Camera Body to 10M/33FT

Distortion-Free Ultra-Wide Lens

10 Modes For Image Variety

1650mAH Long-Lasting Battery Performance

Hands-Free Control and APP Feature

The Brave 4 Elite is now available for purchase on the Amazon.



Contact Info:

Name: Libby Yao

Email: Send Email

Organization: AKASO Tech LLC

Website: http://www.akasotech.com



Release ID: 89096938

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.