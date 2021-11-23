AKB48 Team SH 2nd Genki Carnival successfully held with winners announced

SHANGHAI, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the two-day 2nd Genki Carnival held at Shanghai Jing'an Sports Center November 20-21, 2021, AKB48 Team SH (these idols belong to Shanghai Shangyue Culture Development Co., Ltd.) performed dozens of songs, including five new singles, in 40 elaborately designed stage settings, switching in and out of 180 new stage costumes and delivering an energy-filled experience to their fans. 37 members of team participated. The events - a concert celebrating the third anniversary of the founding of AKB48 Team SH and a rock-paper-scissors competition - rewarded fans with their best ever performances. First-generation member Liu Nian was chosen as the center performer on Ogoe Diamond, title song of the next album, while fourth-generation member Chen Jiayi won the rock-paper-scissors game.

During day one, AKB48 Team SH performed 30 songs including kickoff single TSH Sanjou!, three new singles - Zipper, Seifuku Resistance and Temodemo no Namida, as well as classical ones-No Way Man and Bokutachi wa Tatakawanai. During the encore, they performed their version of sister group BNK48's hit D-AAA as a surprise. With much new and fresh content, a reimagined stage design, the lineup of never-before-seen stage costumes, and ever-changing configurations of the members as each set of songs was performed, the three-hour concert delivered a truly delightful audiovisual experience to the onsite audience.

On the second day, AKB48 Team SH performed 10 songs as the warm-up including yet unreleased single UZA, Team SH's first Chinese style original song Qian Qiu Ling and hit song Kurayami. AKB48 Team SH's Frist Rock-Paper-Scissors Competition was held following the performance, which decided who will feature in the new single Chance no Junban. Members came on the stage in turn with the costumes of their own choice and funny introduction wrote by themselves. After 5 rounds of competition, fourth-generation member Chen Jiayi got the final victory by last move of scissors and also the center position of Chance no Junban. The competition reaffirmed the immortal line of AKB48's founder Yasushi Akimoto, "luck also serves as strength".

On the evening of November 21, the 16 members to be featured in Ogoe Diamond were announced, with Liu Nian selected as the center followed by Gui Chuchu and Zhu Ling. Four trainees who passed the training and became the official members were also announced.