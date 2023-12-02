AKC Dachshund NY, Chase Chrisley Join Hands to Bring Holiday Cheer to Families in Need

AKC Dachshund NY, renowned for its dedication to breeding healthy, happy, champion-quality puppies, is making hearts swell this holiday season. Teaming up with Chase Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best," it is donating precious puppies to deserving families in need for Christmas.

—

Puppies are more than just cuddly companions – they enhance fur parents' social lives and offer real health benefits. This is why AKC Dachshund NY, a leading breeder in Delaware County known for its commitment to breeding healthy, champion-quality Dachshund puppies, joined hands with television personality Chase Chrisley from "Chrisley Knows Best" to spread joy and generosity this holiday season.

According to dog breeder Doreen Biasi, AKC Dachshund NY's initiative to gift a Dachshund puppy to a deserving family is fueled by the belief that every home deserves a puppy. Bringing home a new puppy during the holidays has been a loving tradition for AKC. Watching family members' eyes light up when they see a big-eyed furry pal waiting for them is priceless.

Love for a cancer warrior

For many new fur parents, the impact of this initiative goes beyond mere words, reaching deeply into their lives.

Judy Ward, a breast cancer survivor and one of the beneficiaries of AKC Dachshund NY, has been through long-term physical, mental, emotional, and financial health stress. Ward said she had always been looking for a furry companion to take care of.

Reflecting on the goodwill, Ward expressed her profound gratitude to AKC Dachshund NY: "I am still in shock. Rufus is a joy and already spoiled. He has found that my lap is comfy and warm. He likes to sleep either on me or snuggled against me. He's doing well with the peepee pads. He is an amazing gift from you, and I am honored to receive him."

Travis Quonce, another beneficiary, was touched by the generosity extended by AKC. He shared his heartfelt appreciation: "Thank you so much for working with us (with our budget) on her. My GF has been crying since we left!"

Giving back this holiday season

Previously involved in silent contributions to various charitable causes such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, hospital fundraisers, and individual families, AKC Dachshund NY has decided to shine a spotlight on their philanthropic endeavors by allowing the public to nominate families for their heartwarming donations.

Biasi acknowledged the challenges faced by families during challenging times, emphasizing the significance of giving back: "It's been a really hard year for not just us, but a lot of families. It's important that we always give back!"

Unwavering commitment to quality healthcare

So far, AKC Dachshund NY has raised and home bred three champions, including a bronze on her way to silver, a grand on her way to Bronze, as well as a champion on her way to Grand.

Overall, AKC Dachshund NY has five Grand Champions, 11 AKC Champions, and six RUS CH & JR CH. The leading breeder in Delaware County already competed in Westminster and took second at the nationals in the class. They’ve also had the top dachshund in NYS and made the Top 11 in the country. Afterward, the team went on to the top 7 in the country, with their girl being the Top B*tch in NYS for almost a year.

AKC Dachshund NY takes immense pride in providing top-notch care for their dogs and puppies. Each puppy receives meticulous care, including appropriate vaccines and access to an exclusive eight thousand dollar water purification system.

Moreover, the breeder offers a comprehensive three-year health guarantee in writing, multiple sets of vaccines, and full deworming. Additionally, a customized puppy kit, including all necessary supplies including the crate, accompanies each puppy upon transitioning to their new home.

Commitment to bringing happiness

AKC Dachshund NY's partnership with Chase Chrisley serves as a testament to its commitment to spreading joy and warmth and bringing immeasurable happiness to a family in need. The breeder believes that the pleasure of welcoming a new furry family member should be accessible to all, irrespective of financial constraints.

Through consistent acts of kindness and compassion, AKC Dachshund NY and Chase Chrisley set an example of how the spirit of generosity can brighten lives, create smiles, and foster lasting bonds.

"Puppies make everything better. So we wanted to give a puppy to a family. If you want to surprise your kids with a puppy, and you're not really in the position to do that, we're going to take care of that for you," says Chrisley.

Those who want to learn more about AKC Dachshund NY's latest partnership with Chase Chrisley may visit https://akcdachshundny.com for more information.

Contact Info:

Name: Doreen M Biasi

Email: Send Email

Organization: AKC Dachshund NY

Website: https://akcdachshundny.com



Release ID: 89115099

If there are any deficiencies, problems, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we encourage you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our diligent team is committed to promptly addressing your concerns within 8 hours and taking necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or facilitate the removal process. Providing accurate and trustworthy information is of utmost importance.