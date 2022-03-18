OSLO, Norway, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aker Offshore Wind AS will be held on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 at CET 1400, as a virtual meeting, where the agenda includes the election of new auditor.

The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide available at www.akeroffshorewind.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

No pre-registration is needed for attending online, but attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 18 April 2022 at CET 1400.

Please find attached the following documents:

Notice Annual General Meeting 2022

Proxy forms Annual General Meeting 2022

Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2022

Recommendation on Selection of Auditor

All documents to be processed in the meeting are available at www.akeroffshorewind.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Maria Lanza Knudsen, media contact, +47 48 44 24 26, maria.knudsen@akeroffshorewind.com

Christian Yggeseth, investor contact, +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-offshore-wind-as/r/aker-offshore-wind-as--notice-of-annual-general-meeting,c3527451

The following files are available for download: