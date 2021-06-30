Akeso Awarded as 2021 "Most Honored Company" by Institutional Investor

HONG KONG, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. ("Akeso" or the "Company", stock code: 9926.HK) is pleased to announce today that, Akeso has been awarded as "Most Honored Company" in the "2021 All-Asia Executive Team" survey published by Institutional Investor, and has been ranked top 3 in all five categories in the Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Sector.

Since its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in April 2020, this is the first time Akeso has been included in the survey, yet it has already been honored by Institutional Investor with various awards. This once again shows the capital market's high recognition of Akeso, especially in terms of the outstanding performance of the company's management team, the investor relations management and the company's dedication to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

Akeso's overall ranking in the Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Sector:



Category Ranking Awardee

Best CEO 2nd Dr. Xia Yu

Best CFO 3rd Mr. Michael Xi

Best IR Professional 2nd Ms. Winnie Yam

Best IR Program 3rd Akeso, Inc.

Best ESG 3rd Akeso, Inc.



As one of the world's most influential financial magazines, Institutional Investor is noted in the industry for its high-standard quality survey. This year 1,438 companies from 18 industries were in the contest for the five nomination categories in the "2021 All-Asia Executive Team" survey. Votes were conducted by 3,503 buy-side investors and 581 sell-side analysts.

More information on this year's "2021 All-Asia Executive Team" survey by Institutional Investor

https://www.institutionalinvestor.com/research

Akeso is dedicated to practicing global-standard corporate governance and maintains a solid growth in capital market. In 2020 Akeso was included in Hang Seng Index Components like HSCI and HSHKBI; later the same year, the Company was included simultaneously in the list of Southbound Stock Connect under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Southbound Stock Connect under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. In May 2021, the Company was included as a constituent stock of the MSCI China Index.

Akeso's 2020 annual results show that in total over 40 clinical trials are efficiently in progress world-wide, among which 9 clinical trials are at registrational or phase III stage and 4 registrational trials have reached key endpoints. The Company expects to submit the new drug application for the globally first-in-class PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody drug Cadonilimab (AK104) for treatment of recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in 2021. Cadonilimab is expected to become the first PD-1 based bispecific antibody novel drug worldwide and to lead the immuno-oncology era 2.0. In the meantime, new drug applications for Penpulimab (PD-1, AK105), which Akeso co-developed with Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (stock code: 1177. HK), for third-line treatment of nasopharyngeal cancer and for first-line treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer will also be submitted in 2021.

As the core innovative drug pipelines are entering commercial stage, industrial and commercial layout has been put on the agenda as Akeso's important strategic measures to stay ahead. The Company is already establishing an experienced and capable commercialization team to accelerate the commercialization of bispecific antibody novel drug Cadonilimab, which is expected to obtain NDA soon.

