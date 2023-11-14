AkkuShop.de Achieves 300% Increase in Fulfillment Efficiency with Descartes Ecommerce Warehouse Management Solution

LEIPZIG, Germany and ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that online battery technology and solutions retailer AkkuShop.de has increased fulfillment efficiency by 300% since introducing Descartes’ ecommerce warehouse management system (WMS). The solution optimizes order fulfillment and warehouse management processes for online sales from the company’s extensive product catalog of over 20,000 items, helping to ensure a high degree of customer satisfaction.



“The decision to use Descartes’ ecommerce WMS as a central software solution has proven to be essential to our company’s success. Together, we have grown steadily over the last 10 years and have been able to continually optimize our fulfillment performance along the way,” said Alex Müller, CEO of AkkuShop GmbH & Co. KG. “Regardless of how much we’ve expanded our product portfolio or grown our shipping volumes, the Descartes WMS has scaled with us and flexibly adapted to our business changes. By implementing the solution, we have raised our overall fulfillment and warehouse performance to new levels, improving efficiency and accuracy, and allowing us to better serve the increasing demands of our customers.”

Part of Descartes’ ecommerce solution suite, the Descartes ecommerce WMS helps direct-to-consumer brands and ecommerce retailers drive significant efficiencies across order fulfillment processes to provide a remarkable customer experience. The solution helps ensure that retailers can ship on time, ship the right items, not oversell existing inventory, and have transparency into warehouse operations. Order information is automatically available to be executed via mobile-driven multi-order pick-and-pack strategies and then fed into Descartes and third-party parcel shipment systems. The solution is pre-integrated with major ecommerce platforms, such as Channel Advisor, Shopify Plus, Adobe Commerce and others, to accelerate implementation and time to value.

“We are proud to have supported AkkuShop on its growth path for more than 10 years with our ecommerce WMS solution,” explained Dirk Haschke, VP & General Manager, Ecommerce at Descartes. “The scalability of our ecommerce warehouse management system ensures that online retailers can optimally design and execute processes even as order fulfillment requirements increase.”

About AkkuShop GmbH & Co. KG

Accumulators, batteries, chargers and accessories: the 20,000+ product range of AkkuShop offers everything that the technology heart desires. The company has its origins in the wholesale distribution of the stationary battery in the 1960’s, when the grandfather of today’s managing director and owner Alex Mueller sold pallets of batteries. In 2003, the company launched AkkuShop.de, its online business, which is today one of Germany’s leading online shops for batteries, rechargeable batteries and chargers. AkkuShop GmbH & Co. KG maintains locations in Austria and Switzerland in addition to its headquarters in Korb near Stuttgart/Germany. For more information, visit www.akkushop.de.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

