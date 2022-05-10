ALAM SURIA BY IJM LAND: FUSION OF NATURE AND CONVENIENCE

Homes amidst the serene peacefulness of the forest

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a meticulously crafted township within nature's embrace, replete with the conveniences and all the amenities you require for your daily life. Alam Suria is that dream place home buyers have been searching for.



Alam Suria by IJM Land presents a tranquil and peaceful ambience, providing a lavish greenery landscape.

Prime inside this unique self-sustained township is Central Park, a meticulously planned recreational park designated for the residents of Bandar Puncak Alam. Over 500 trees and 1,290 shrubs decorate the park, and this has yet to account for the lavish and detailed landscaping encompassing the area.

This is expected, since Alam Suria with a total of 1,163 acres, has a whopping 13.43% being apportioned as green spaces. With a total cost of RM5mil, the 11 acres park is strategically positioned and designed in such a manner that residents have seamless access to it.

The Central Park is surrounded by landed houses and future high rise developments, with over 80% of the park space being connected to residences. Jogging and cycling tracks meander within the Central Park, and fitness gatherings are enabled at designated spots with picturesque backdrops of nature.

Facilities are plentiful, such as the children's play area, skate park, multipurpose courts, benches and gazebos, all designed to foster a harmonious community. The cream of the crop is the open-air amphitheatre, designed specifically to host community-related activities.

But that is not all about Alam Suria. Away from the central park lies a huge swath of forested reserves. Adventurous individuals can try out the challenging hiking trails at either Bukit Cherakah or Bukit Botak.

There's more than meets the eye where the sustainable township of Alam Suria is considered, and the integrated development consists of a balanced mix of residential and commercial projects.

As of today, Alam Suria has a population of around 28,000 residents, and a further influx of people is expected in the foreseeable future, making it a great investment for owner-occupiers or investors.

The township is accentuated by the holistic range of facilities such as shops, schools, medical centres and a commercial hub set within the landscaped town square. Concerning connectivity, Alam Suria has easy access to Shah Alam, Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur.

Whether house buyers are nature lovers or simply those who seek conveniences, Alam Suria is a township for everyone, regardless of age, religion and creed. It is a statement towards IJM Land's everlasting commitment to quality and a strong need to build healthy, loving communities.