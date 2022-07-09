—

Alaska Leadership Academy Now Accepting Applications For Inaugural Program

Program launched to equip right-of-center leaders for Alaska

The newly launched Alaska Leadership Academy (ALA) is currently taking applications for this preeminent annual program to train, inform, equip and connect experienced and emerging leaders in Alaska. The program, sponsored by Alaska Policy Forum, is based on enduring principles, and looks at how these apply to today’s challenges.



Seats are limited and very competitive but all state residents who are motivated and dedicated to make a difference in Alaska are welcome to apply. Applications and letters of recommendation must be submitted by e-mail no later than August 10.



ALA will consist of eight sessions at various hotel venues in Southcentral/Anchorage, one per month beginning October 15. Course curriculum will be presented by experts from around the country and Alaska, and will include topics such as America’s founding principles, Alaska’s constitution, ethical leadership, on-camera media training, and defending capitalism and the free market.



Alaska Policy Forum CEO Bethany Marcum said, “ALA graduates will learn and grow as leaders within a strong peer network whose members can lead on positive and meaningful changes within our state.”



More details and the application can be found here: https://alaskapolicyforum.org/ala/

