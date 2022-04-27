—

Alaska Policy Forum Now Accepting Applications For Summer 2022 Internship Program



Anchorage, Alaska – Alaska Policy Forum (APF), Alaska’s premier state public policy center, seeks ambitious students who would like to sharpen their writing, communication, web development, fundraising, research, and/or event-organizing skills while learning more about state policy.

APF’s paid interns work with the fun team of staff members to gain hands-on experience in a selected field – communications, fundraising/event planning, or policy work – all while improving their research, analytical, and writing skills.

APF values interns who appreciate and understand individual liberty, free markets, and limited government. The ideal APF intern will have above-average writing and/or editing skills with a basic understanding of current events. Intern responsibilities could include writing for publications, editing, public policy research, social media management, website management, event planning, donor relations, and administrative tasks.

The center provides access to seminars and professional development training, with possible scholarship opportunities to students interested in the principles of liberty.



Former APF intern Sarah Montalbano began working with the center in 2018 and continued through 2020. She is currently a commentator at and the Northwest Regional Leader for Young Voices. She will soon temporarily join the editorial staff at the Wall Street Journal as a Bartley opinion fellow. She credits APF for sparking her interest in public policy, as she learned about local and state issues.

“Throughout my internship, I was conducting research, writing about my findings, and communicating. My incredible experience at APF has been pivotal in developing my research, writing, and communication skills.”

Interested persons should send their resume, preferred field track (policy, fundraising/event planning, or communications) and responses to three of the following prompts to info@alaskapolicyforum.org. Responses should be 500 words or less. A cover letter is welcome but not necessary.

1. Why are you interested in interning at Alaska Policy Forum?



2. Describe an issue currently addressed by the government (federal, state, or local) that you believe would be better handled by the private sector, and explain why.



3. Explain what “individual liberty” means to you.



4. What, in your opinion, is the most pressing public policy problem today? Why?



5. If you could change one state policy to immediately increase freedom for Alaskans, what would it be and why?



6. What is the proper function of federal, state, or local government? (Pick one)



7. Name a philosopher, author, or public figure that has influenced your perspective on public policy and explain why.



8. What are you studying in college and why? Where do you want it to lead?

Students with a strong interest in political science, public policy, economics, business, communications, journalism, English, history, marketing, development and, information technology are encouraged to apply. APF internships are paid, flexible and last three months. Although internships can be remote, preference is given to Alaskan students. No stipends for housing and transportation are provided.

About Us: Our vision is an Alaska that continuously grows prosperity by maximizing individual opportunities and freedom. Our mission is to empower and educate Alaskans and policymakers by promoting policies that grow freedom for all.

Contact Info:

Name: Bethany Marcum

Email: Send Email

Organization: Alaska Policy Forum

Address: 7926 Old Seward Highway, Suite A6 Anchorage, Alaska 99518

Phone: 907.334.5853

Website: https://alaskapolicyforum.org



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4TLx-sH6kskfcjHVF990IQ/featured

Release ID: 89073981

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.