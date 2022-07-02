Alaska Structures, Inc. Announces Company Renaming and Restructuring

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaska Structures, Inc. (Alaska) is pleased to announce that, following the recent tremendous expansion of its product lines and its successful consolidation with WeatherPort Shelter Systems, the company is implementing a strategic renaming and restructuring program that reflects its continued growth and expanded product offerings. Effective July 1, 2022, Alaska will be renamed "AKS Industries, Inc." and will serve as a parent corporation holding all its existing product lines under three new corporate divisions: Alaska Defense™, Alaska Structures®, and BLU-MED Response Systems®.

The timing of the renaming and restructuring program coincides with the expansion of Alaska Defense's hard-wall container-based product lines, as well as a significant milestone in the company's history. Alaska is known for providing the world's most popular and widely used soft-wall shelter systems, with more than 65,000 shelter systems successfully deployed in 85-plus countries. Now, with nearly 400,000 square feet of manufacturing space in the USA, AKS Industries™ has grown to become the most efficient and largest manufacturer of its kind. In addition to manufacturing the highest-quality fabric buildings made anywhere in the world, AKS Industries now has the in-house capability to manufacture heavy-duty cargo trailers, expeditionary light towers, and modular container systems.

"This is an exciting development for AKS Industries and our customers. We now offer the option of both soft- and hard-wall building solutions. Bringing this capability in-house allows us to expand our product offerings and create containerized buildings that deliver the same rugged durability our customers expect, but also seamlessly integrate with our well-known plug-and-play capabilities," stated COO Gerrit Boyle.

Under the new structure, the company's three divisions will be as follows:

Alaska Defense™ — Formerly the Military Division of Alaska Structures, Alaska Defense will remain focused on providing rapidly deployable military shelter systems and military base camps while expanding its new lines of containerized facilities, including containerized shower/latrine systems to support military base camps. Alaska Defense will continue to support the rapid expansion of forces and enhance mission readiness with energy-efficient and scalable solutions that offer unmatched setup and strike capability for expeditionary or enduring deployments anywhere in the world.

For more information, please visit www.alaskadefense.com.

Alaska Structures® — Formerly Alaska's commercial division, the Alaska Structures division of AKS Industries™ will continue to manufacture commercial fabric buildings and remote camp systems used by mining, construction, oil and gas, and manufacturing companies worldwide while expanding its consumer- and recreational-focused WeatherPort® product lines. Engineered fabric buildings from Alaska Structures meet area-specific wind and snow loads for safety, drastically reduce construction schedules, are easily relocated, and offer long-lasting durability in extremely hot, humid, and cold climates.

For more information about Alaska Structures' commercial product lines, please visit www.alaskastructures.com.

For more information about Alaska Structures' WeatherPort product lines, please visit www.weatherport.com.

BLU-MED Response Systems® (BLU-MED®) — BLU-MED® will continue as the mobile medical facilities division of AKS Industries to supply government agencies (of all levels), response organizations, and first responders with medical facilities and mobile field hospitals to respond quickly to medical emergencies, disasters, hospital surge events, disease outbreaks (like Ebola, COVID-19, flu, etc.) and world conflicts "...when and where needed." ®

For more information, please visit www.blu-med.com.

Point of Contact:

William Hansen

AKS Industries, Inc.

inquiry@aks.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.