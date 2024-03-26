Alba Homes Expands New Office to Meet Growing Demand in Dubai

—

Alba Homes, a leading real estate agency in Dubai, is proud to announce the opening of its second office, located in the vibrant Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), the heart of The Marina. This move responds to the growing demand for high-quality real estate services in Dubai, underscoring the agency's commitment to serving the expanding needs of Dubai's flourishing real estate market.

The new office of Alba Homes is strategically located within the Alba Corp Innovation Hub, a cutting-edge business space in Dubai that spans 14,000 sq ft. Designed as a foundational platform, the hub supports various industries, with a special focus on real estate. As the fastest-growing real estate agency in Dubai, Alba Homes positions itself within this dynamic environment to stay at the forefront of industry trends, thereby ensuring it can effectively meet the evolving needs of its clients. This location allows the agency to continue delivering cutting-edge real estate services in Dubai, adeptly responding to the changing demands of its clientele.

According to Luis Carmo, CEO of Alba Homes, "Alba Homes leads the charge in innovation and collaboration within Dubai's bustling real estate sector. Our expansion goes beyond mere business growth; it is about nurturing innovation, fostering collaboration, and building a strong community. We are committed to reshaping Dubai's real estate landscape by integrating market insights with innovative technologies."

As part of its commitment to enhancing its service capabilities and contributing to economic growth, Alba Homes is set to significantly expand its workforce. The agency has unveiled plans to recruit over 100 real estate brokers in the upcoming months. This move is strategically aligned with Alba Homes' mission to accommodate the increasing demand for comprehensive real estate services in Dubai, reflecting the city's rapid expansion and development.

Mohammed Alwani, Team Leader at Alba Homes, shared his perspective on the expansion: "The new office within the Alba Corp Innovation Hub grants us access to a broader network and cutting-edge resources, strengthening our ability to serve our clients with unparalleled precision and expertise. This expansion empowers our team to elevate their careers and deliver exceptional value, shaping the future of Dubai's real estate market. The support and resources Alba Homes invests in its agents are unparalleled, fueling our excitement for the opportunities this new office brings to our clients and our professional growth."

This strategic expansion and investment in the teams underscore Alba Homes' role as a key player in supporting Dubai's growth trajectory. With a steadfast focus on customer service excellence, Alba Homes is well-equipped to extend its influence in Dubai's competitive real estate scene, remaining at the forefront of the industry and ready to cater to the evolving needs of investors, buyers, and sellers. This ensures that each client receives tailored real estate solutions, especially in the area of Dubai off-plan property.

About Alba Homes

Established in 2022, Alba Homes is a premier division of Alba Corporation, prominently positioned in Dubai’s competitive real estate market as a leading real estate agency in Dubai. This division excels in delivering comprehensive property solutions that cater to both the residential and commercial sectors, with a dedication to serving a broad range of clients seeking exceptional property options. Alba Homes extends beyond traditional property listings and leasing, offering specialized services such as financial consulting, guidance on community selection, and strategies for Dubai off-plan property investments. Its distinction lies in profound market expertise and a steadfast commitment to personalized service, ensuring that each client’s unique needs are met with unparalleled satisfaction in Dubai’s dynamic real estate sector.

About Alba Corporation

Alba Corporation, rooted in Scottish heritage and headquartered in Dubai, stands as a distinguished conglomerate with more than eight years of commendable business practice in the Middle East. Boasting a diverse team of over 180+ global professionals, the company has carved a strong presence in sectors such as automotive, real estate, technology, and HR, propelled by the innovative use of AI technologies. With a commitment to transforming industries through innovation and technology, Alba Corporation leads with groundbreaking solutions, driving sustainable growth and a brighter future across its fields of expertise.

