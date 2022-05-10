Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise enhances its Asset Tracking solution with Artificial Intelligence capabilities and push-button alerts

With enabled instant location of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags – connected to individuals and critical equipment, to supply real-time and historic contact tracing, with increased precision accuracy and additional new features.

PARIS, FRANCE - News Direct - 10 May 2022 - Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise , a leading provider of network, communications and cloud solutions tailored to customers' industries is placing AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) at the heart of its technology development. ALE's enhanced OmniAccess® Stellar Asset Tracking solution now offers new customisable push-button alerts and an AI/ML powered real-time location algorithm for environments that require improved accuracy compared with standard tools.Designed to quickly locate assets or individuals, use analytics to optimise workflows, and simplify the ability to provide contact tracing, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Asset Tracking is set to deliver an enriched user experience with finer location precision thanks to its AI and Machine Learning capabilities.Further enhancements of the solution include equipping BLE tags with a new alert button, to notify users of activity at the touch of a button, or by sending automated notifications from an indoor geofenced area and immediately share vital information in real-time.This solution holds powerful potential for the healthcare industry, for use cases such as calling medical staff for assistance, locating and assessing the availability of critical equipment, and improving safety of patients and staff.The alert button function is also fully programmable for use case flexibility and enables configuration for button press request action, with real-time location, extending its value beyond the healthcare sector to be used to enhance campus security for staff and students in schools or enable security personnel to call for assistance in a variety of indoor environments.Asset tracking users can also receive alerts via a range of media, making sure information is delivered to the right person, or group, at the right time, through the most convenient channel.Notifications are sent instantly to the Alcatel-Lucent OmniVista Cirrus Asset Manager and distributed via Android push notification to the OmniAccess Stellar Asset Tracking app, web push to desktop or mobile device, email, SMS, Rainbow and other third-party systems, such as IQ Messenger. This message server includes additional notification media such as Alcatel-Lucent desktop, DECT and WLAN phones, nurse call systems, etc.Daniel Faurlin, Business Line Manager, Network Business Division at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, comments:"Our OmniAccess Stellar Asset Tracking solution has proved an essential tool for our customers and they can now track, locate and monitor the usage patterns of their assets with even greater accuracy and efficiency. Although contact tracing and asset tracking came to light most prominently during the health crisis, its ability to improve performance across numerous industries extends beyond the turbulence of the pandemic and can be harnessed to bring operations into the digital age."As ALE continues to enrich its offer under the traditional CAPEX model, it has also expanded to a new hybrid 'Network as a Service' offering, combining both CAPEX & OPEX options.In line with customer requirements, ALE plans to add asset tracking and contact tracing capabilities to its 'Network-as-a-Service' offer. The company also provides a pay-as-you-grow model for businesses looking to ramp up their digital transformation with a manageable predictable monthly fee and the opportunity to benefit from the latest technology updates with a reduced initial investment."Our aim is always to make accessing high-performance and data-rich solutions as easy as possible for our customers. As we continue to innovate and enhance our solutions, so too will we develop new models to make digital transformation universally accessible with options for every business and industry," adds Nolwenn Simon, Product Line Manager Network Value added solutions, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

