Alchip Technologies Offers 3nm ASIC Design Services

Taipei, Taiwan, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies today announced that its high-performance computing ASIC services are now taking 3nm designs and targeting its first test chip for Q1 2023.

The company will unveil its chiplet technology at the TSMC North America Technology Symposium on Thursday, June 16.

Alchip becomes the first dedicated high-performance ASIC company to announce total design readiness of their design and production ecosystem. The new service targets TSMC’s latest N3E process technology.

The company revealed that it completed its design technology and infrastructure during the current quarter and will make available its design methodology within a couple of weeks. Other assets in place include a complete library of best-in-class 3rd party IP covering DDR5, GDDR6, HBM2E, HBM3, PCIe5, and 112G SERDES IP from Tier 1 providers.

Alchip earlier announced to select customers the availability of its 3nm MCM, CoWoS and InFO advanced packaging capabilities and its latest APLink 5.0 (Advanced Package Link) die-to-die IP that is UCle 1.0 compatible.

“We have made it a priority to be ready with the most advanced process technologies when the high-performance computing market pushes the envelope for next generation cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning applications,” said President and CEO Johnny Shen.

4nm Test Chip Tape-out Next Quarter

Alchip also revealed that its first 4nm test chip, targeting TSMC’s N4P process technology will be taped out early in August. Design methodology, design technology and infrastructure and test chips specification had all been finalized at the end of last year. APLink 4.0 supports N5/N4P die-to-die connection for advanced packaging designs.

Alchip is traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, with Global Repository Receipts trading on the Luxembourg Exchange. The Company is extremely well respected in North America, Japan, Israel, and Asia for its high-performance ASIC design methodology, flexible business model, best-in-class IP portfolio and advanced packaging technology expertise.

