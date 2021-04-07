ALE SIP Devices partners with GLC to offer SIP connection

Delivering superior SIP devices and localised services to the Philippines market

SHANGHAI and MANILA, Philippines, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise SIP Devices (ALE SIP Devices), an audio technology expert in the global market of desk phones and operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, is partnering with Gur Lavi Communications (GLC), one of the fastest growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines. This cooperation will bring ALE SIP Devices' superior open SIP DeskPhones, headsets, and excellent localised services from Gur Lavi Communications, to the Philippine market.

Audio quality and stable connection are important for business calls. ALE SIP Devices' DeskPhones feature 360-degree tuning and super-wide bandwidth to deliver superior audio quality. End-users can enjoy hands-free conference calls with performance echo and noise cancellation. Jitter and packet loss is largely reduced due to the enhanced voice service. As well, the headsets provide super noise-cancelling communication, and the integrated hearing protection technology reduces hearing fatigue.

"As Partners, GLC, a trusted distributor specialising in business communications, and ALE SIP Devices will address the enterprise need for efficient and effective telephony communications, while providing users-centric services in the Philippines," said Zhengang LI, General Manager of ALE SIP Devices.

"ALE SIP Devices delivers one of the most sought-after business communications solutions in today's enterprise market. As the exclusive partner for SIP devices, we are very excited to deliver these solutions, and address our customer demand with an expanded number of resellers throughout the country," said Erwin Co, President and CEO, GLC.

About ALE SIP Devices

ALE SIP Devices, an audio technology expert in the global market of desk phones, is operating under Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand. It focuses on innovative technologies to develop a wide-range of SIP-based products that can be integrated into a variety of solutions with easy provisioning tools in a cost effective, secure and flexible manner.

It can provide global business partners and end-users products simpler business connections anywhere with top-notch audio, reliable hardware and software which have gone through miscellaneous tests before launching to the market.

From innovative development to green manufacturing, it strictly manages every component and each production procedure to ensure products can address worldwide standards.

Website: www.aledevice.com

ALE SIP Press Contacts

Priscilla Teng

SIP Devices

+86-18818200337

priscilla.teng@al-enterprise.com

About Gur Lavi Communications

Gur Lavi Corp. is a telco distributor specialising in business communications solutions including world class IP telephony devices, On Premises and Cloud Solutions, Voice and Video Solutions, IP PBX and Gateways and Session Border Control Solutions. GLC started with very humble beginnings. Now into its eighth year, and managing more than 200+ accounts, it has cemented its place as one of the fastest growing Telecommunications Distributors in the Philippines.

The goal that drives the team of young, agile employees is to provide innovative, reliable communications solutions to the enterprise market by offering high quality, cost-effective, reputable brands to customers, supported by highly trained technical expert engineers.

Website: www.gurlavi.com.ph

GLC Press Contacts

Angela Gutierrez

agutierrez@gurlavi.com.ph



Related Links :

http://www.aledevice.com