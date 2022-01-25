Aleksa Sever: Launches Second Game App

As a student, Aleksa Sever has released TryAngle: Rush, his first game app available on App Store for iOS users.

Aleksa Sever is a young software developer and budding teen entrepreneur is pleased to announce the launch of its 2nd game App. Aleksa Sever was born on September 29, 2002, in Luzern, Switzerland, although his parents are Serbians. Hence, he holds dual citizenship as a Serbian and Swiss.

The Switzerland-born Serbian has a vast knowledge of the web and software development industry. As a seasoned web/software developer, Aleksa’s versatility is defined by his knowledge of multiple software and web development languages such as C#, C/AL, JavaScript, Swift, PHP, Pawn, HTML, and CSS, tools he deploys to create games and websites for his target audience.

Besides his proficiency in these languages, Aleksa doubles as a graphics designer, an expert Adobe Photoshop CC user. Hence, the highly talented teenager isn’t only skilled in software and web development, his graphics designing knowledge is legendary. He leverages this skill to create amazing game apps for game lovers.

Git & GitHub

Aleksa is adept at using several tools to get the job done. He’s proficient at using Git & GitHub for showcasing his skills, Visual Studio and Xcode for coding, SSMS and Unity for other jobs as needed.

Game Released on App Store for iOS users

The self-taught web and software developer has released some of his applications on the App Store for passionate gamers. As a student, he released TryAngle: Rush, his first game app available on App Store for iOS users.

He recently released his second game: quTrivia which is available for free download on the App Store. The app is designed for all classes and ages of users. Questions are drawn from a wide range of subjects such as politics, geography, sports, general knowledge, and more.

He designed the no-prizes game to help users improve their mastery of these topics and others, a knowledge that may come in handy at work and during their day-to-day activities with colleagues, neighbours, and elsewhere.

According to the budding entrepreneur, he’s honing his design skills through game design to lay the groundwork for the future when he’ll be fully dedicated to creating applications for businesses and game lovers when he’s done schooling.

Aleksa fell in love with technology at an early age, thanks to video games. Fuelled by his passion for technology and software design, his self-taught web development skill such as HTML, CSS and PHP. He later learned C# and Swift, programming languages he used to code his game.

To pursue his love for software development, he proceeded to an apprenticeship in Luzern, where he currently studies Software Development.

The veteran game developer currently concentrates on completing his schoolwork before dedicating his time fully to game, website, and software development.

