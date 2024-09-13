Alex Derval, with RD Law Group, Announces Two Years of Employment Law Success in California

—

Located in Los Angeles, California, RD Law Group, co-founded by top employment law attorney Alex Derval, celebrates two years of success in California Employment Law. In the two years since its establishment, the RD Employment Law Group has quickly set a standard of excellence and is fast becoming the benchmark in its field of practice. The law firm has increased customer satisfaction ratings as evidence of its sincere safeguarding of employees' rights. Alex Derval and the team over at RD Law Group take immense pleasure in the firm's achievements of guiding employees through intricately complicated workplace issues and successfully providing them with legal justice.

The key to RD Law's success is its customer-focused approach: clear communication, transparency, and unabashed advocacy. Alex Derval and his team are known for their deep knowledge of employment law and ability to conduct the most complex cases. This commitment to client satisfaction is reflected in RD Los Angeles Employment Lawyers’ consistently high ratings and positive testimonials from those they have represented.

“Our firm’s goal is to successfully help our clients achieve their desired legal results. We take pride in each and every client, our two years of success in this realm represent our passion, knowledge, and expertise. We are excited about what the future holds for RD Law Group,” affirms Alex Derval, co-founder of RD Law Group.

What has made RD Law Group grow so much in a very short period of two years is its dedication to excellence and deep knowledge of employment law. Co-founded by Alex Derval, the firm has established itself as a reputable advocate for employees across California, consistently providing exemplary legal representation. RD Law's elevated client satisfaction ratings are indicative of its commitment to safeguarding the rights of individuals confronting workplace injustices. RD Law Group provides an extensive array of superior employment law services, which encompass discrimination, wrongful termination, sexual harassment, hostile work environment, and wage and hour claims, among others.

About Alex Derval

Alex Derval has proudly served the Californian community since 2015. After graduating with a Juris Doctor from Southwestern Law School in 2017, he worked with several of the larger law firms in Los Angeles before finding his true calling in employment law in 2019. Derval decided to leverage his skills and experience by founding RD Law Group in 2022. As a leading Employment Attorney, Alex Deval focuses his practice on employment law matters, including discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and more.



