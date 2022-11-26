Alex Mont-Ros - A Father & Entrepreneur, Introduces A Practical Family Meeting Planner To Help Busy Parents Lead Better

The Family Meeting Planner takes all the guesswork out of how to run weekly family meetings that your family will enjoy and grow from.

Alex Mont-Ros has developed a practical family meeting planner that helps parents lead their families intentionally by conducting regular family meetings. Mont-Ros does that by providing 52 weeks of agenda worksheets that are well organized with the right structure to lead a family meeting effectively.

As an entrepreneur and a loving father, Alex Mont-Ros is set on a mission to help 1 million parents lead their families through "family meetings." The high-value packed "The Family Meeting Planner" created by Mont-Ros is an excellent tool for parents to intentionally define and practice their family core values, help their kids develop better communication and listening skills, and lead their families with true accountability week over week.

Over the last 20 years, Mont-Ros has raised eight children, including biological and stepchildren. This experience helped him understand the significance of parenting with intention, love, communication, and a culture of accountability among family members.

Over the years, Mont-Ros found it extremely challenging to keep weekly family meetings consistent. There was no planner on the market dedicated to family meetings to keep their time together organized with agendas and worksheets they could easily use week over week.

Once he cracked the formula for consistently and effectively leading his family through Family Meetings, he created some formal guidelines for busy parents who, like him, were challenged with being organized and consistently doing Family Meetings. All of these challenges Mont-Ros experienced resulted in the development of The Family Meeting Planner.

The best thing about the planner is that Mont-Ros doesn’t let the joy get out of the process. Thus, The Family Meeting Planner helps foster a dedicated time that the kids can look forward to each week that improves families' coherence and effectiveness. No matter your parenting situation, this planner is equally effective for fathers, step-fathers, mothers, step-mothers, single mothers, grandparents, and career-focused parents.

The Family Meeting Planner is comprised of the following seven sections:

- Why this family meeting method was created and why it is important

- An effective way to build family core values

- Defining the family vision worksheet

- Defining yearly family goals

- Breaking down quarterly family goals

- Building better communication and engaging conversations

- 52 weeks of family meetings worksheets

The Family Meeting Planner is the only planner of its kind truly dedicated to family meetings. This planner helps families thrive, helping kids develop into leaders through the example of their parents leading consistently week over week. It also empowers marriages to grow closer through intentional communication on a weekly basis. When families have defined core values, mission and vision, dedicated time every week to discuss “family matters,” and clearly laid out yearly and quarterly goals to track, they are more likely to protect this dedicated time every week rather than disturb it. The Family Meeting Planner comes in a physical hard-bound copy or in a digital version.

About The Family Meeting Planner:

Mont-Ros is a passionate entrepreneur and a father who is helping parents develop a culture of intentional leadership through family meetings. This meticulously designed The Family Meeting Planner helps families connect at a deeper level by having fun and engaging conversations week over week. Mont-Ros holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and also works as a philanthropist.

