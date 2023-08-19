Alex Temiz Of My Investing Club Announces Series Of Live Day Trading Classes

Alex Temiz of day trader education platform My Investing Club (MIC) announces a new series of live streams for day traders of any level.

—

Alex Temiz, cofounder of day trading education community MIC, announces a new series of live streams during which he will trade the markets in real time. In the course of the streams, Alex intends to cover a wide variety of topics, including fundamental analysis, technical analysis, short selling, risk management, and more.

More details can be found at https://myinvestingclub.com/livetrading/

MIC has also recently extended its professional mentorship services, which are now offered on an unlimited basis for platform members. The platform's founders believe that mentorship is critical to learning advanced techniques, and their goal is to help more day traders become consistently profitable.

The move comes as day trader failure rates are reported to be between 80% and 95%, depending on the source. Successful day traders, such as hedge fund managers, have extensive knowledge and experience that helps them make more informed decisions, a skill which most beginners lack.

With the latest update, the platform offers access to the proprietary processes developed by a team of successful professional day traders, who have over 15 years’ combined experience. As the team at MIC explains, learning from experience alone can take many years, which is why many day traders quit before they have an opportunity to improve.

“It is our mission to mentor and guide as many people as we can to become consistently profitable day traders,” Alex Temiz of MIC explains. “When we first started, we wished there was someone to help us. We created MIC to help new traders and struggling traders find success, and ultimately, total financial freedom.”

The new live streams were developed by platform cofounders Bao Nguyen and Alex Temiz, who are themselves successful professional traders with personal single-day trading records of $1.4 million and $660,000, respectively. The team now supports a rapidly growing community of more than 2,000 members from locations all around the world, with regular in-person meetups also now available.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://myinvestingclub.com/livetrading/

Contact Info:

Name: Bradley Tosh

Email: Send Email

Organization: My Investing Club

Address: 979 Story Road STE 7078, San Jose, California 95122, United States

Website: https://myinvestingclub.com



Release ID: 89105280

In the event of any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release, we encourage you to notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com. Our diligent team will be readily available to respond and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any identified issues or assist with removal requests. Ensuring the provision of high-quality and precise information is paramount to us.