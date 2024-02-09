Alexandr Korol's Book “Alternative History” Released in English

Alexandr Korol’s newest novel, “Alternative History”, made its debut in English as an e-book in September 2023. The book is set to be a sensation due to its unique presentation and the extraordinary themes it delves into.

—

“Alternative History” marks Korol’s first foray into traditional novel-writing with a plot foundation. Prior to this, he had authored and published about twenty books, all spanning various genres. Despite the differences, a mystical influence permeates all of Alexandr’s works, as validated by numerous user reviews on forums, social media groups, and other platforms.

Reading Korol’s books is a breeze, but describing their content is incredibly challenging. Critics have likened them to scientific treatises written in the first person or as heartfelt conversations between the author and the readers. Their powerful impact has been compared to the works of Carlos Castaneda, Paulo Coelho, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, and Lewis Carroll. However, each book by Alexandr Korol stands out as utterly unique in its presentation, holding no parallels in world literature.

This is particularly accurate for “Alternative History”. According to Alexandr, work on this book commenced in 2010. Not everyone will find it accessible, but only those with a pure heart will be able to fathom its depths. Korol describes the novel as an endless living entity and forewarns of its magical influence on the readers. The book is designed for multiple readings, each time affecting the reader in diverse ways. Korol promises readers a potent shake-up. Each chapter triggers a spectrum of emotions, sometimes even contradictory. But there is nothing to fear. One can perceive the story as a quest that unfolds from the first page and concludes with a finale. The reading experience will open one’s mind, strengthen their resolve, and enhance their knowledge, potentially leading to a profound transformation. It resembles an “electronic path” that initiates specific mechanisms and programs, which then function independently.

Official website: https://akinformation.com/en/

Alternative History Vol.1: https://akinformation.com/Alexandr_Korol_book_compressed.pdf

Alternative History Vol.2: https://akinformation.com/Alexandr_Korol_book2_compressed.pdf



Contact Info:

Name: Alexandr Korol

Email: Send Email

Organization: Akinformaiton

Website: https://akinformation.com/en/



Release ID: 89120581

