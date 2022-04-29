Alibaba Cloud and HKBNES Launch Seamless Fibre to The Cloud Solutions

Boost Synergies for GBA Opportunities with Digital Transformation Partnership

HONG KONG, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, and HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") announce they have come together as Digital Transformation Partners to strengthen the development of cloud and network technology solutions, with an aim to help enterprises more effectively capture the burgeoning business expansion opportunities in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). These solutions, which are backed by HKBNES's "Double Refund" bandwidth guarantee^, will provide companies in Hong Kong with the network connectivity and one-stop technology solutions needed to win GBA business opportunities, and empower their digital transformation with fast and reliable service in a cost-effective way.

Speed and Technology Combo Helping Companies Seize Larger Opportunities

Alibaba Cloud and HKBNES will each leverage their own advantages to support Hong Kong companies and their array of business development needs in other GBA cities. These advantages include HKBNES's strong fiber network, deep understanding of enterprises needs, solutions management capabilities and expertise, as well as Alibaba Cloud's technical experience in supporting Hong Kong enterprises, rich product portfolio and extensive coverage in the GBA, which suit different business scenarios of companies.

Leo Liu, General Manager of Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Philippines, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence said, "HKBNES has always been a pivotal partner of Alibaba Cloud. We are delighted to strengthen our cooperation with HKBNES, working together to support Hong Kong enterprises, especially those in the financial sector. Alibaba Cloud offers a variety of refined solutions to cater for the needs of financial and retail industries. Coupled with HKBNES's rich experiences in consultation and deployment, as well as the deep understanding into enterprises' needs, we will make every possible joint effort to assist Hong Kong enterprises in improving operational efficiency and accelerate business growth through digital transformation."

Samuel Hui, Co-Owner and Chief Transformation Officer of HKBN said, "Cloud services are key, especially when they bring boundless operational opportunities in the post-pandemic new normal. We're excited to take our partnership with Alibaba Cloud to new heights. By leveraging advanced solutions, strong network and technology deployment experiences, hybrid-cloud expertise and business know-how, combined with our bandwidth guarantee and exclusive offers, we're helping enterprises accelerate their expansions into the market, through consultation, design, deployment and management, allowing customers to effectively expand at scale with 'fibre to the cloud' solutions."

An Advanced Partnership Backed by Proven Client Success Stories

Enterprise customers of HKBNES can enjoy integrated end-to-end solutions that include system integration, as well as cloud and managed services. With this advanced collaboration, Hong Kong's financial services industry can benefit across a broad range of areas. For example, financial enterprises can obtain deployment advice under different cloud environments, or streamline their mobile app development processes through Alibaba Cloud's platform, as well as receive consultation on security compliance requirements.

Over the years, Alibaba Cloud and HKBNES's joint collaborations have accumulated many success stories, like, empowering companies such as YF Life and Chief Group with one-stop solutions that include cloud products and technical consultation, design, delivery, operation and maintenance services. In serving YF Life, both companies unleashed their expertise in cross-region connectivity, and cloud, digital transformation and managed IT services, which helped to significantly enhance YF Life's technical capabilities and customer experience in serving the GBA market.

In order that more Hong Kong enterprises can enjoy this powerful solution bundle, which enables customers to enjoy low latency and ultra-speed connectivity, HKBNES is now offering a limited-time up to 50% off* exclusive discount with "Double Refund" bandwidth guarantee^, to enterprise customers with business expansion needs in the GBA. For more offer details, please visit https://bit.ly/3kbsyGf or call 128-1111.

HKBNES x Alibaba Cloud Exclusive Offer* "Double Refund" bandwidth guarantee^

Up to 50% discount: Register Global Accelerator or Cloud Enterprise Network (CEN) + HKBNES Direct Cloud Connect (50Mbps) Solutions

Monthly fee starts as low as HK$6,500 (Original: HK$13,000) Solutions Features Upgraded network quality – Troubleshoot network delays , enhance operational efficiency and user experiences

High redundancy and low latency – Leverage Cloud Enterprise Network to ensure smooth and secure internal resource sharing

Seamless fiber connection – HKBNES will help with data migration to Alibaba Cloud platform in a fast, secure and smooth way Applicable for Enterprises with multiple business locations in Hong Kong and across GBA

Enterprises looking to expand across GBA

Ideal for finance, insurance, banking, retail, wholesale, service industries, etc. More network acceleration solutions and free consultation available. Register now.



^ Bandwidth Guarantee for connections from HKBNES Cloud to Alibaba Cloud Hong Kong Point of Presence (PoP). During the contract period, if HKBNES fails to deliver, customers will receive double refund based on their Cloud service fees of the number of days affected. Terms and conditions apply.

* 50% discount is calculated based on contract plan of HKBNES Direct Cloud Connect (50Mbps) + Alibaba Cloud Global Accelerator (5Mbps), of which original price is HK$13,000. Offer valid till 30 June 2022. Terms and conditions apply.

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform and IoT services. Alibaba Cloud is China's leading provider of public cloud services by revenue in 2019, including PaaS and IaaS services, according to IDC. Alibaba Group is the world's third leading and Asia Pacific's leading IaaS provider by revenue in 2020 in U.S. dollars, according to Gartner's April 2021 report.

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is the enterprise solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers around 2.5 million residential homes and around 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a rating of AA in MSCI's 2021 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. Since 2016, HKBN has been a Constituent Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, with AA ratings for the past two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) – the highest in its industry. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN Enterprise Solutions, please visit www.hkbnes.net/en.