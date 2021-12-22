Alibaba Cloud Forms Partnership with Starburst To Bring The Analytics Engine For Data Mesh to Asia-Pacific Region

Starburst Announces Availability on Alibaba Cloud, Forging Ahead With Global Multi-Cloud Analytics

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of record financing and year-over-year growth across sales channels, hiring and the global customer base, Starburst , the analytics anywhere company, is announcing a partnership with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to deliver Starburst Enterprise to the Greater China market. Through this partnership, Alibaba Cloud is providing engineering to integrate Starburst Enterprise on Alibaba Cloud, as well as providing the sales, services, and support resources needed to deliver a seamless customer experience. Starburst is currently available on major public and private cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure, GCP, Red Hat, and HPE, but this partnership is a key step in providing the analytics engine for data mesh to Alibaba Cloud customers in Greater China.

According to IDC , over the past five years, the compound annual growth rate of China's public cloud market has reached 61.1%, which is significantly higher than the 23.8% growth in the United States. With 87.4% of Chinese firms using open-source technologies, making Chinese users the second most prolific group on GitHub after the United States, this expansion presents a huge market opportunity for Starburst to enable Alibaba Cloud customers to provide better data access through a data mesh architecture, deliver data as a product and empower business users to make more informed decisions.

"China, like the rest of the world, has been impacted by the digital pressure spurred on by the pandemic," said Dr Jia Yangqing, VP of Alibaba Group, Senior Fellow of the Computing Platform, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. "As long-time users and supporters of the Trino project, we're very excited to leverage the open-source community and now this enterprise distribution of Starburst on Alibaba Cloud so that large enterprises in China can take advantage of its power to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives in the face of the challenges created by the pandemic."

With this partnership, Starburst is now uniquely available on nearly every major platform and can be seamlessly procured through their marketplaces. The Alibaba Cloud partnership comes on the heels of Starburst's recent release of Stargate , a new product offering that is intended to serve as a single point of access to data across borders, with fast query performance, while meeting data privacy and sovereignty requirements. Through this partnership, companies based in China and China-based subsidiaries of multinational companies can now easily leverage these powerful, global analytics capabilities to build architectures that reflect today's global nature of business.

"Global companies find that their enterprise data is increasingly spread across multiple clouds and disparate geographic regions. Starburst's vision is to unlock the analyst within us all and allow access to all of a company's data, no matter where it resides. So we naturally want to be everywhere our customers want to be," said Justin Borgman, CEO of Starburst. "Alibaba Cloud is the perfect partner to help us extend our analytics engine for this global data mesh to the greater China market and facilitate a deeper level of hybrid analytics that hasn't previously been possible in this region."

After a year of explosive growth, Starburst is poised to continue its mission of bringing analytics anywhere. This partnership is a key step in achieving that mission. To learn more, please visit starburst.io .

About Starburst

Starburst is the analytics engine for the data mesh. We unlock the value of distributed data by making it fast and easy to access, no matter where it lives. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for data-driven organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the existing tools that work for their business. Trusted by companies like Comcast, FINRA, and Condé Nast, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all data.

