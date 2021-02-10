Alibaba Group-owned -- Lazada -- chooses Insider to optimize multi-channel experiences led by AI

Lazada, an Alibaba Group company, chose Insider to build an individualized customer experience strategy across channels.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazada, Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform, and the Alibaba Group's flagship turns to Insider as the growth marketing partner of choice for its AI-backed segmentation capabilities and individualized journey orchestration features.

Insider is trusted by more than 800 global enterprise brands, including industry powerhouses like UNIQLO, Singapore Airlines, Unilever, Santander, Media Markt, Marks & Spencer, Estée Lauder, Samsung, Toyota, Carrefour, BurgerKing, Puma, GAP, Virgin, AVIS, Avon, Nissan, BBVA, IKEA, and CNN.

Through this strategic partnership with Insider, the Lazada Group will deliver highly personalized online experiences complete with individualized customer journeys. Insider's Growth Management Platform will enable Lazada to optimize their crucial funnel metrics such as average order value (AOV), conversion rate, and return on ad spend (ROAS) across channels. Additionally, Lazada will improve its overall onsite engagement and new customer acquisitions with personalized overlays and engagement features.

"We're proud to power digital experiences for Southeast Asia's biggest eCommerce brand, Lazada. We look forward to helping them re-define individualized cross-channel engagement. In the highly competitive eCommerce marketplace, personalization requires top-notch precision. We're ready to help Lazada optimize their onsite experience with pinpoint accuracy with our AI-backed segmentation capabilities and advanced recommendation strategies," said Hande Cilingir, CEO & Co-founder at Insider.

Founded in 2012, Lazada Group is one of the top eCommerce platforms in the region, with end-to-end logistics and a vast distribution network selling a wide range of products across 18 categories.

About Insider

Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by artificial intelligence, Insider's Growth Management Platform (GMP) empowers marketers to deliver personalized journeys across the web, mobile web, mobile apps, and ad channels. Built on a unified data layer, GMP is easy to implement and simple to use, eliminating complex integrations and dependency on IT teams.

Insider is featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 and has been the #1 leader on G2's Mobile Marketing Software and Personalization Grids with a 4.7/5 rating based on 100% user reviews, 16 quarters in a row.