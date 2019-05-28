Alibaba plans bumper $27.6 billion HK listing to boost investment war chest: Sources

HONG KONG - Alibaba is considering raising as much as US$20 billion (S$27.6 billion) through a listing in Hong Kong, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, lining up a second blockbuster deal following its 2014 record US$25 billion float in New York.

The deal, the biggest follow-on share sale in seven years globally, would give Alibaba a war chest to keep investing in technology - a priority for China as growth flags and as the world's second-largest economy is locked in a mounting trade spat with the United States.

The e-commerce giant is working with financial advisers on the offering and is aiming to file an application confidentially in Hong Kong as early as the second half of 2019, three people said on condition of anonymity as the plans are not public yet.

While advisers and others close to the deal downplayed any trade war reasoning for the move, analysts said the context and geography could not be ignored.

"For Chinese companies listed in the United States, one has to prepare a contingency plan," said Hao Hong, head of research at broker BOCOM International.

"Given most of the Alibaba investors are in Asia, it makes sense to come closer to your home base and give investors an option to trade in the same time zone."

Last week, Chinese chipmaker SMIC said it was delisting its New York shares in favour of focusing on its Hong Kong listing.

Sources with knowledge of Alibaba's plans cautioned that many details were not yet clear, including the final planned size. One person with direct knowledge said it was more likely to be between US$10 billion and US$15 billion.

At US$20 billion, Alibaba's deal would be the sixth-biggest follow-on share sale ever, Refinitiv data shows.