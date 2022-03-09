Alibaba's Logistics Arm Cainiao Announces Development of Dong Nai Smart Logistics Park in Vietnam

The second premium logistics park in Greater HCMC area by Cainiao will supply high quality warehousing space of 90,000 sqm to meet businesses' surging supply chain needs

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao Network, ("Cainiao"), the logistics arm of Alibaba Group, has announced the development of the Cainiao Dong Nai Smart Logistics Park, its latest project located in Dong Nai Province, Vietnam. With a total land size of approximately 168,000 square meters, the Cainiao Dong Nai Smart Logistics Park will provide around 90,000 square meters of premium warehouse leasing space to support businesses' supply chain needs amid disruptions and surging demand.

Strategically located in one of the largest and well-established industrial parks in Dong Nai, the Cainiao Dong Nai Smart Logistics Park boasts 30-kilometer direct connectivity with multiple access to Ho Chi Minh City, as well as immediate proximity to vital transportation facilities such as the upcoming Long Thanh International Airport and two operational major seaports Cat Lai and Cai Mep-Thi Vai. With its prime location adjacent to HCMC and Binh Duong, Dong Nai provides unparalleled connectivity via well-developed infrastructure projects such as Long Thanh-Dau Giay and Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressways which direct connect Dong Nai and the Mekong Delta Region, as well as the upcoming Long Thanh International Airport which is forecasted to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tons of cargo per annum by 2025.

To serve growing demand for efficient logistics in Dong Nai, the logistics park will also serve as a distribution center and cold chain storage facility to support domestic logistics operations to adjacent cities within the Greater HCMC cluster, as well as provide bonded warehouse facility for consolidation before exporting to overseas markets via Cai Mep port and the upcoming international airport. The enhanced connectivity and infrastructure projects will benefit key industries in Dong Nai such as furniture, garment, commodities and trading businesses which often utilize warehousing facilities such as bonded warehouses and general warehouses for their logistics operations.

"We are thrilled to share the latest development of our premium logistics park in Dong Nai province, the Greater Ho Chi Minh City region of Vietnam. Dong Nai is well-established industrial and logistics hub that boasts exceptional air, sea and land connectivity, unparalleled manufacturing capabilities; and promising investment opportunities for both domestic and cross-border operations. We believe that the Cainiao Dong Nai Smart Logistics Park will play a pivotal role in helping businesses to capitalize on Dong Nai's unique competitive advantages and achieve broader sustainable regional growth," said Eric Xu, General Manager of Cainiao Smart Hub.

"With warehouse occupancy levels projected to reach 95 per cent in Dong Nai, the additional warehouse space provided by Cainiao's new logistics park will allow businesses to fully leverage the region's transportation links and capitalize on Southeast Asia's burgeoning economy. By mitigating challenges stemming from warehousing shortage, it will help to attract more foreign investments into the region and strengthen Dong Nai's ranking in Vietnam's Provincial Competitiveness Index," Xu added.

For leasing enquiries, businesses can reach out to Kathy Nguyen at +84 866 78 78 60 or leasing.vn@cainiao.com. For more information, please visit www.cainiaovietnam.com.

About Cainiao Network

Founded in 2013, Cainiao Network ("Cainiao") is a smart logistics company and the logistics arm of Alibaba Group. As part of its commitment to create customer value, it adopts a collaborative approach to logistics that aims to improve efficiency and customer experience for all players along the supply chain. It carries forward Alibaba's mission of making it easy to do business anywhere by aiming to deliver anywhere in China within 24 hours, and across the globe within 72 hours.