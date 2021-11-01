AliExpress Announces Highlights of its 2021 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

The 2021 festival features a brand-new sustainable lifestyle shopping experience and shoppertainment activations across the globe

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, a global retail online marketplace under the Alibaba Group, officially kicked off the 2021 11.11 Global Shopping Festival themed "Maximum Deals, Maximum Fun", which will introduce a shopping experience by promoting sustainable development to consumers, merchants and partners across its ecosystem. This year, a series of exciting shoppertainment activities will take place in France, Spain, Brazil, Russia, Poland and South Korea, including the first-ever offline 11.11 Gala in France.



"11.11 is one of the biggest global shopping festivals in the retail sector that breaks the boundaries of cross-border e-commerce," said Wang Mingqiang, general manager of AliExpress. "This year's festival focuses on encouraging sustainability and promoting energy-efficient products. We are also continuing to innovate the shoppertainment space with creative local activations across our key markets around the world, including taking the offline 11.11 Gala from China to France for the very first time in the history of AliExpress. With our commitment to continuously innovate the shopping experience and contribute to a better life for everyone, this is a major milestone for AliExpress and will take 11.11 to the next level."

A More Sustainable 11.11 Experience

AliExpress will promote sustainable lifestyles by featuring a dedicated vertical to showcase energy-efficient and low-impact products, ranging from energy-saving electronics, water-saving tools, home appliances, that contribute to a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.



By promoting more usage of green technology and solutions, AliExpress expects to further reduce the carbon emission per order during this year's 11.11 festival. Through its partnership with Cainiao, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group, AliExpress will offer combined shipping for customers who place more than one eligible order. Another green initiative that has taken place this year is the newly established self-pickup lockers network in Spain, France, Poland and Russia. In addition to helping reduce carbon footprint, these lockers offer a convenient shopping experience for consumers, allowing them to easily pick up their AliExpress orders in automated lockers. This is a practical solution that offers greater flexibility and security to shoppers.

Celebrating 11.11 with Shoppertainment Activations in Local Markets

Customizing a global phenomenon with localized context has always been a key mission for AliExpress. This year, AliExpress will celebrate the biggest global shopping festival with localized shoppertainment campaigns in France, Spain, Brazil, Russia, Poland and South Korea to further connect with customers locally.

In France, AliExpress will host its first-ever offline 11.11 Gala which will take place in the evening of 11.11 and feature well-known French celebrities such as Bob Sinclar, Mara, Soso Maness and Vladimir Cauchemar. With four pop-up studios on the site featuring different categories from AliExpress and interactive games, French shoppers will be able to participate in the Gala and get the chance to win exciting prizes such as electric cars, gift vouchers and city tours.

In Brazil, AliExpress will collaborate with local influencers to introduce a creative campaign, "The Ordinary Day vs. 11.11", featuring stories of how 11.11 transforms the ordinary life of local customers. There will be a corresponding TikTok challenge to encourage user participation. AliExpress will also introduce special 11.11 promotions via in-app social features, allowing users to share offers with friends and families for the best deals.

In Spain, AliExpress will celebrate the launch of a brand-new physical store in Sevilla on 11.11, the 6th AliExpress-branded offline store in Spain. There are currently two offline stores in Madrid and three in Barcelona. All six locations will have special 11.11 promotions. AliExpress will also have an immersive 11.11 cross channel campaign, featuring local celebrities and popular influencers promoting the event with exposure on top national TV shows and offline advertising in iconic locations in Madrid, Barcelona, and several other cities around Spain.

Enjoying Free Shipping and Faster Delivery

Last month, AliExpress announced a number of innovative logistics upgrades. It now offers more efficient delivery with a robust cross-border e-commerce ecosystem, involving more domestic selection warehouses in China, automated sorting centers (in China and in Europe), overseas warehouses and chartered flights. These new offers have significantly sped up the dispatch time required for shipments from China to overseas customers, allowing shoppers to enjoy faster delivery.

In partnership with Cainiao, AliExpress currently offers delivery in 10 working days for selected cross-border orders made in Spain and France, 12 working days for Brazil and five working days for South Korea.

For orders made in Spain, France, Russia, Poland and the UK, AliExpress will offer free shipping for all eligible products participating in 11.11. Additionally, AliExpress will introduce "On-time Guarantee" in Spain and France ahead of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. This service will be applicable for any orders shipping from China domestic selection warehouses, as well as Cainiao overseas warehouses, under which AliExpress will automatically reimburse $1 USD coupon per order if packages are late arriving.

Recording-breaking Achievements from 2020 11.11

Consumers worldwide immersed themselves and broke 11.11 sales records in 2020 compared to previous years. In 2020, the number of international merchants outside of China participating in the festival on AliExpress increased by more than three times. The number of product listings from overseas sellers surged by 600%.

In Spain and France, within 30 minutes of the start of 2020 11.11, the total recorded transaction amount exceeded that of the first hour in 2019. The total recorded transaction amount at the 12-hour mark in 2020, surpassed that of the 48-hour mark in 2019. In Brazil, AliExpress recorded an exceptional year-on-year increase of more than 100% in transaction value.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com) is a global retail marketplace that enables consumers from around the world to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors and is dedicated to becoming a platform for worldwide merchants to sell locally and globally. AliExpress operates in multiple languages including English, Russian, Spanish, French, Polish, Korean and Italian.