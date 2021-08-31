AliExpress Attracts Top International Young Talents with the First Alibaba Global Business Challenge

Challenging and empowering university talents from around the globe to thrive in a global business environment

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, a global retail online marketplace part of Alibaba Group, continues to identify and engage with China-based global talents from around the world with Alibaba Global Business Challenge, the first ever Alibaba competition for international young talents recruitment in China, hosted by AliExpress and alibaba.com, the international wholesale marketplace of Alibaba Group.

The final eight teams, consisting of international students from 13 different countries studying at leading universities in China, presented their big ideas in front of senior executives from AliExpress and Alibaba.com. Team "Harmony", three MBA students from South Korea who presented creative solutions on helping AliExpress attract female shoppers in South Korea, won the first prize of 50,000 RMB and a job interview opportunity with AliExpress.

"As we continue to expand our global business footprint, it is our priority to recruit international talents with valuable insights for local markets," says Wang Mingqiang, General Manager of AliExpress. "Alibaba Global Business Challenge is a marvelous opportunity to identify the right global talents, and we are very impressed by the creativity and passion of these student contestants from around the world. They came up with very comprehensive proposals within a week, demonstrating their deep understanding of our business and their local market landscape. We very much look forward to working with these promising young talents and empowering them with real-world business experience in the future."

Identifying The Right Talent to Grow Global Business Footprint

Alibaba Global Business Challenge gives international students in China a chance to capitalize on their academic knowledge and local market insights to come up with innovative solutions for real global business challenges. Each group was assigned to tackle a real-world business challenge, for instance, how can AliExpress further connect with French female shoppers, how to identify the next best-selling Chinese product for AliExpress Spain, and how to solve pain points for Japanese SMEs with Alibaba.com. Winning teams who demonstrated exceptional creativity to tackle the given tasks are rewarded potential full time or internship roles in various business units within Alibaba.

Contestants from South Korea Crowned Winner

A total of 42 teams of 45 different nationalities entered the contest. Eight final teams consisting of international students from 13 different countries, including Brazil, US, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Spain, France and many more, virtually presented their proposals at the finals and tackled challenging questions from senior executives at AliExpress and Alibaba.com.

Presenting "How to attract female shoppers for AliExpress in South Korea", Team "Harmony", South Korean students from China Europe International Business School and Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, was crowned the champion of this year's Alibaba Global Business Challenge. Impressing the judges with unique insights and immense creativity, the team was rewarded with 50,000 RMB travel voucher alongside an interview opportunity for a full-time employment offer to join the group. "We are beyond grateful for this recognition from the industry experts at AliExpress," says Claire Jahye Lee, contestant of the winning team, "While we are unable to present our ideas to the judges in person, we look forward to the opportunity to meet everyone in the Alibaba campus soon."

Team "Shin Sapiens", Japanese students from Tsinghua University and Kyoto University, was named the first runner-up for their creative idea on solving pain points for Japanese SMEs with Alibaba.com solutions, while team "E-Guardian" from The Chinese University of Hong Kong won second runner-up for their take on identifying the next best-selling item from China for AliExpress Spain.

Currently, AliExpress operates in 18 languages and serves consumers in more than 200 markets. With a significant presence in the international e-commerce scene, especially across Europe, Latin America and the APAC region, AliExpress looks to continue expanding their talent pool strategically to satisfy the growing needs of its global operations.

