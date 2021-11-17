AliExpress Continues its Efforts to Digitalize for International Merchants and Upgrade Logistics Solutions During 2021 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

The first hour of transactions in 2021 for overseas sellers increased 100% compared to last year

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, a global retail online marketplace under the Alibaba Group, continued its efforts to digitalize for international merchants and streamline its logistics ecosystem during the 2021 11.11 Global Shopping Festival that lasted 48 hours. This year also marked the first time its offline 11.11 Gala took place in France, bringing customers an unforgettable entertainment and shopping experience.



"As one of the biggest shopping festivals, 11.11 has gained more recognition around the world," said Wang Mingqiang, general manager of AliExpress. "We are happy to see international merchants ring in another year of great results by leveraging the digital assets and services that AliExpress provides. We are committed to furthering localization and investment efforts in local operations, as well as implementing continuous upgrades to the logistics and consumer experiences."

Continued commitment to empowering international merchants

This year's Festival saw more quality overseas sellers participating as AliExpress reinforced its commitment to enabling SMEs worldwide to digitalize and sell locally and globally. Since the platform opened up to merchants outside of China in early 2019, it now has recruited sellers in Russia, Spain, France, Brazil, Italy and Turkey.

AliExpress Russia, a joint venture between Alibaba Group and VK, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and USM International, announced its highest sales yet at 11.11 from local sellers, reaching 1.3 billion RUB. Top sellers included consumer electronics shops Molnia Electronics and Xiaomi Russia, toys and kids' items shops Happy Baby and Crockid, home goods shop Zigmund & Shtain, supermarket Simaland, pet care stores Lubimchik and Nestle Pet Care, fashion store Crocs and Sportmaster, as well as jewelry shop Sokolov. The most popular product in terms of the number of orders made was LED Christmas garland.

During the initial seven hours of the event, popular toys brand LEGO recorded sales in Spain that surpassed their performance on last year's entire first day of the event. Meanwhile, Spanish home appliances brand Create, which joined AliExpress in May 2021, accumulated three times the sales it had during the entire month of October in only the first six hours of 11.11.

In France, local parapharmacy retailer FRANCEPARA opened its online store on AliExpress less than a month ago. During 11.11, the store's sales increased by over 1300% compared to its daily volume, which also marked a milestone for AliExpress in the FMCG category.

This year was also the first time Brazilian sellers participated in 11.11 as they joined AliExpress just this August. Collectively, they have seen sales increased by six times compared to the daily level. Clothing store DEBEX OFICIAL Store reached over thousands in orders for one single item, while local lingerie store ISABELLY Store recorded 500% more sales than on regular days.

Elevated 11.11 experience with upgraded logistics infrastructure

AliExpress is committed to providing faster and more efficient cross-border delivery experience. To do so, it has dedicated significant investments and continuous upgrades to the logistics infrastructure across multiple aspects through its strategic partners. In cooperation with its logistics partners, a self-pickup lockers network has been established in Spain, France, Poland and Russia to serve AliExpress orders, so customers can get to their orders with ease. These new innovations and breakthroughs facilitate one of the world's most robust cross-border e-commerce ecosystems and has brought on an elevated 11.11 experience for both sellers and buyers.

The total recorded transaction amount shipped from AliExpress domestic selection warehouses, which significantly reduce dispatch time, within the first 47 minutes exceeded that in the two days of the 2020 Festival. Thanks to the expanded network of overseas warehouses, an order of men's razor from Spain managed to reach its buyer in just less than three hours. "I'm a long-time and frequent customer of AliExpress. This year for 11.11, I purchased quite a lot and did not expect my items to arrive within hours - it's unbelievable," said Madrid-based customer Victor Elbaz.

AliExpress' collaboration with strategic logistics partners also meant that shipments from China are taking less time than ever to arrive in the hands of overseas customers. Delivery can now take place in only 10 working days for selected cross-border orders made in Spain and France, 12 working days for Brazil and five working days for South Korea, as well as three days in Spain, France and Poland, and seven days for the rest of Europe if shipped from overseas warehouses.

Successful shoppertainment activations across local markets

AliExpress has always connected with customers locally by customizing shoppertainment campaigns with localized context. This year, it rolled out a series of activities in France, Spain, Brazil, Russia, Poland and South Korea, which was met with great response.

For the very first time in history, AliExpress took its offline 11.11 Gala outside of China to audience in France. Held in Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, the event saw over 10,000 people in attendance while 700,000 watched via livestream. It featured performances from an iconic lineup of French celebrities, including Bob Sinclar, Mara, Soso Maness and Vladimir Cauchemar.

In Brazil, AliExpress launched "The Ordinary Day vs. 11.11", a creative campaign that featured stories of how 11.11 transforms the ordinary life of local customers. The corresponding TikTok challenge has become one of the most popular social media trends during the Festival. In Spain, a brand-new physical store powered by AliExpress partner was opened in Sevilla on 11.11, the 6th AliExpress-branded offline store in the country.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com) is a global retail marketplace that enables consumers from around the world to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors and is dedicated to becoming a platform for worldwide merchants to sell locally and globally. AliExpress operates in multiple languages including English, Russian, Spanish, French, Polish, Korean and Italian.