AliExpress Elevates Customer Experience with Logistics Upgrades and Themed Shopping Pages ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

X-day delivery guarantee, free shipping, and free returns for selected international orders

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, global retail online marketplace part of Alibaba Group, announced new measures to enhance customers' experience on the platform ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. The new measures include a series of logistical upgrades and curated retail pages to enhance the customer shopping experience.

"This year's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival is an important milestone for AliExpress and an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to continually improve the customer experience. Through our ongoing efforts in logistics infrastructure, AliExpress has upgraded its delivery guarantee, introduced free shipping and free returns for the first time, providing our customers with more flexibility" said Gary Topp, European Commercial and Marketing Director, AliExpress. "With shifting consumer demands, we want to prioritize what matters to our customers by creating dedicated themed shopping pages and extending product offerings."



AliExpress Elevates Customer Experience ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

X-day Delivery Guarantee

AliExpress, currently available in over 200 countries and regions, continues to offer X-day delivery across key local markets including Spain, France, UK, and South Korea during 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. AliExpress now offers two-day local delivery in Spain and France with local warehouses. For selected cross-border orders, AliExpress supports 10 working days delivery for Spain and France, 12 working days for the UK and three working days for South Korea. More than 5 million products on the platform supports X-day delivery in this year's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, with an increase of 100% year-over-year in Europe.

Additionally, AliExpress will introduce "On-time Guarantee" for selected products. This service will be applicable for products labelled with "X-day delivery", which AliExpress will automatically reimburse USD$1 coupon per order if packages arrive late.

Enjoy Free Shipping for All Orders

For any orders made during 11.11 Global Shopping Festival in Spain, France, Poland, the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, and South Korea, AliExpress will offer free shipping for all 11.11 products.

AliExpress continues expanding its capability of last-mile delivery in Europe. With a total of more than 36,000 AliExpress-branded pickup points currently available in Europe, AliExpress formed a new partnership with InPost in Spain to further improve the e-commerce shopping experience.

Introduce Free Returns for the First Time during 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

To further enhance flexibility in their shopping, AliExpress will introduce free returns for all products marked with a "free return" label. 15-day free return is offered to customers in Europe including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal, and in South Korea when they purchase products with a "free return" label. Customers can return unused or brand-new items within 15 days after purchase without any additional shipping surcharges. They will receive a full refund once merchants confirm the items are undamaged.



A Themed Shopping Experience: AliExpress’ Keeping-warm Selection

A Themed Shopping Experience: AliExpress' Keeping-warm Selection

AliExpress stays ahead of customers' needs by offering a dedicated themed shopping page comprised of a carefully selected range of energy-saving and cost-effective warming products to help customers stay warm and shed financial burdens this winter.

The shopping page features a wide range of high-quality products to keep customers warm, including low-voltage products with less power consumption such as heaters, electric blankets, electric heating lamps and electric hot water bottles. This product category gained popularity across the European regions that electric appliances increased by 130% in the past week year-over-year and thermal underwear have increased by more than 300% over the past few months year-over-year. Special discounts and flash sales will be offered during the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com) is a global marketplace serving consumers from around the world and enabling them to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is a business of Alibaba Group.