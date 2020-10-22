Align Technology Announces Invisalign® G8 With New Smartforce® Aligner Activation Features Latest evolution in SmartForce innovation improves treatment predictability for frequently treated case types GlobeNewswire October 21, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced the introduction of Invisalign G8 with SmartForce Aligner Activation, the latest of the company’s biomechanics innovations. Invisalign G8 with SmartForce Aligner Activation is informed by the company’s foundational biomechanics for clear aligners and its database of more than 9 million Invisalign patients to optimize tooth movements and further improve predictability for frequently treated crowding, crossbite, and deep bite cases.

“Our innovations are based on fundamental biomechanics, biomaterials science, and the orthodontic knowledge and experience gained from the more than 9 million Invisalign cases treated by Invisalign doctors – which help us define the optimal approach to specific tooth movements and case types,” said Raj Pudipeddi, Align senior vice president, chief innovation, product and marketing officer. “Invisalign G8 with new SmartForce Aligner Activation integrates optimal forces for correction in these frequently treated case types. Alongside our SmartTrack material and SmartStage technology, these latest innovations further improve treatment planning efficiency and predictability so that doctors can be even more confident in delivering great clinical outcomes.”

With SmartForce Aligner Activation, select areas of the aligner surface are specifically contoured to apply optimal forces to the tooth surfaces to control the location, direction and intensity of the force to produce the desired outcome and minimize unwanted movement. Specific, strategic contact areas between the aligner and the tooth are created by SmartForce Aligner Activation and work in concert with SmartForce features for even greater control of the force systems.

“Analysis of the tooth movements in the millions of cases shows us that certain tooth movements in treated case types require additional activation to achieve the desired tooth movement,” said Dr. Mitra Derakhshan, Align vice president, global clinical. “The additional activation is now automatically determined by the software and fabricated into the aligner as SmartForce Aligner Activation, thereby reducing doctors’ inclination to over correct certain movements in their treatment plans.”

Invisalign G8 with new SmartForce Aligner Activation ensures sufficient and consistent activation in every aligner stage to help doctors get more of the desired movements from every aligner in the treatment of crowding, crossbite, and deep bite.

For crowding and crossbite cases: - Smart Force Aligner Activation aids in posterior arch expansion by working synergistically with New Optimized Expansion Support attachments or Optimized Expansion Support and Rotation attachments to reduce the potential for buccal crown tipping during posterior arch expansion.

For deep bite cases: - SmartForce Aligner Activation supports anterior intrusion with improvements in the treatment plan set-ups to level the Curve of Spee and demonstrates up to 2x improvement in predictability of incisor intrusion.

In addition, with Invisalign G8, doctors can now select automatic placement of Precision Bite Ramps during the prescription process. Data demonstrates that Precision Bite Ramps improve lower intrusion in deep bite cases.

“Being one of the first doctors to use Invisalign G8 has been a fantastic experience. The G8 features along with SmartForce Aligner Activation enable better control and outcome of cases of patients with deep bite or for those who need a significant amount of expansion,” said Dr. Nelly Sanseverino, an orthodontist and Invisalign G8 limited market release/pilot doctor practicing in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Invisalign G8 will be available globally on all Invisalign products in the first quarter of 2021.

About Align Technology, Inc.Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and CAD/CAM software. Align has helped treat over 9 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad® CAD/CAM software − modernizing today’s practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.