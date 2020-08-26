Align Technology Reaches 1 Millionth Invisalign Patient Milestone in the Asia Pacific Region 1 millionth Invisalign patient in Asia Pacific region reflects strong growth and adoption of the Invisalign system as the leader in clear aligners with over 8 million Invisalign cases worldwide GlobeNewswire August 26, 2020

TOKYO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced the milestone of reaching its 1 millionth patient in the Asia Pacific region in treatment with the Invisalign system, leading clear aligner system in the world. Align’s Invisalign system is the only clear aligner with 1 million patients in the Asia Pacific region and more than 8 million patients worldwide. This achievement reflects Align’s commitment to the Asia Pacific region and adoption of Invisalign treatment for transforming smiles and changing lives.

The 1 millionth Invisalign patient from the Asia Pacific region is Ayumu Saito, a 23-year-old aspiring Olympic athlete from Japan who is a modern pentathlon champion (2019), fencer and fashion model. Ayumu is in treatment with Dr. Koji Yokoya, head director at Aoyama Gaien Orthodontics Dental Offices in Tokyo.

Ayumu shared her experience with Invisalign treatment, “I have always felt that my smile contributes to my self-confidence – whether in rigorous training for modern pentathlon and fencing, or in my daily routine. I chose Invisalign clear aligners because they are discreet (and nearly invisible), soft and comfortable to wear and I am already seeing changes in my teeth. The Invisalign brand is also trusted and was recommended by my doctor for its superior technology that will help me achieve a healthy, beautiful smile. When it comes to my health, I trust my doctor’s recommendation and I am confident that my Invisalign journey will be a positive experience and have minimal impact on my lifestyle.”

“When I met Ayumu to evaluate her treatment needs, it was easy for me to choose Invisalign clear aligners, the leaders in digital orthodontics. From scanning her teeth with the iTero imaging system to virtually monitoring her progress on the MyInvisalign app, the entire journey is digital and I am pleased that I can provide Ayumu with professional support at every step. With more than 8 million Invisalign patients globally and 1 million patients in the Asia Pacific region, Align has insight from millions of orthodontic cases to produce comfortable aligners with superior technology and clinical outcomes that meet the treatment goals for my patients,” said Dr. Yokoya.

Julie Tay, senior vice president and managing director, Align Technology Asia Pacific, reflected on the significance of reaching 1 million Invisalign patients in the region, “I am elated to achieve this major accomplishment with 1 million healthy and beautiful smiles in the Asia Pacific region. We are committed to continue working closely with our doctors in Japan and the entire region to support them in transforming smiles and changing lives. As the leader in clear aligners with more than 1 million patients in Asia Pacific, the milestone demonstrates that Invisalign clear aligners are a highly trusted treatment modality by both doctors and their patients.”

Ayumu will be featured in an Invisalign brand campaign that follows her treatment journey with Dr. Yokoya. It will highlight the key reasons she chose Invisalign clear aligners and the increased confidence that she has gained with her new smile.

As part of the campaign and to mark this significant milestone, Align invites the Invisalign community in Asia Pacific to share their treatment journey on social media with hashtag #onemillionsmiles. Align is proud to donate USD$10,000 to Operation Smile, our global charitable partner providing free surgery to children and adults born with cleft lip and cleft palate. To date, Align has given more than $1 million to Operation Smile, helping to provide thousands of life-changing surgeries.

*Align reached its 1 millionth Invisalign patient milestone in the Asia Pacific region as of its second quarter of fiscal 2020 and it is included in the company’s financials as reported July 22, 2020.

