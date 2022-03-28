BARCELONA, Spain, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading platform for the food industry, food service, catering and hospitality equipment will return to Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue from 4th to 7th April 2022 with a sharp international focus. Alimentaria & Hostelco will be attended by nearly 3,000 companies, 400 of which will come from 52 countries.



Alimentaria & Hostelco showcase the potential for exports of the Spanish food industry

Despite the limitations that continue to exist in numerous markets and the instability of the international context, Spain's food sector continues to increase its exports, surpassing its highs in 2021 with business totalling 38,202 million euros. However, the sector is taking on the permanent challenge of opening up new markets and increasing sales, in which Alimentaria & Hostelco excels as the spearhead of this strategy.

This year, the international companies attending the show will occupy more than 15,000 m² (18%) of the total surface area of 85,000 m². More specifically, there will be 400 companies from 52 countries, 200 of which will be visiting the event for the first time. The International Pavilions area will house the majority of the foreign firms grouped together by countries, including Brazil, Slovakia, Australia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Puerto Rico, which will be participating for the first time.

The other participating countries will include Algeria, Portugal, Morocco, Indonesia, Poland, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Belgium and Argentina. We should highlight the cases of Greece and Turkey, which have hired twice as much space as last time.

Similarly, with the aim of continuing to enhance the commercial relationship with foreign companies, 1,400 buyers from 68 countries have been invited and more than 12,500 business meetings are expected to be held with Alimentaria & Hostelco exhibitors. Priority has been given this year to the European, North American and Latin American markets to attract buyers. Thus, the countries with the most guests this year will be the United States, India, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Chile, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Canada, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.