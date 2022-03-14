Alium Finance Announces a Competition for Traders with a Total Prize of 2000 USDT

Tallinn, Estonia, Mar 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Alium Finance announces the launch of a competition for traders with a total prize pool of $2000 USDT. Within 14 days, professional and novice crypto traders will compete for the main prize - 500 USDT. At the same time, the rewards will be divided into 2 types: fixed and variable.

To participate in the contest, you need to make at least 5 trades on Alium.Swap in pairs with ALM, rewards start accruing from the sixth trade. Today, more than 30 trading pairs are available to users, including such as 1İNCH, ADA, BAT, COMP, and others.

The top 5 most productive traders will be able to receive one of the fixed rewards:

1st place - 500 USDT

2nd place - 300 USDT

3rd place - 300 USDT

4th place - 150 USDT

5th place - 100 USDT

Also, from each completed transaction since the start of the contest, 0.05% of the volume of each completed transaction by all traders from March 16, 00:00 to March 30, 23:59 will be charged to the additional prize pool. Alium will also allocate 650 USDT for an additional prize pool. An additional prize pool will be distributed among the 25 highest performing traders. The volume of the pool and individual awards depends on the total number of participants in the competition.

The contest starts on Monday, March 16 at 00:00 UTC and will run until March 30 at 23:59 UTC. Rewards will be credited to participants' wallets within 5 working days after the end of the contest.

To take part in the traders' contest, fill out the form.

About Alium

Alium is a multi-chain DeFi ecosystem with an ambitious roadmap for cross-chain DeFi and NFT products. The ecosystem combines several products:

Alium Swap is a multi-chain decentralized exchange with a cross-chain option that already supports blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain, Huobi ECOChain, Ethereum, Metis, Matic, Fantom, Moonriver, Moonbeam, Aurora.

Alium Strong Holders' Pools - a great tool for holders to monetize hold term HODLing pioneered by Alium Finance.

Alium Hybrid Liquidity allows users to trade almost any crypto using the liquidity available both on Alium and the rest of the DeFi market.

Alium Bridges - cross-chain Bridges using the multi-chain ALM token integrated with Hybrid Liquidity for seamless and secure cross-chain Swaps with almost unlimited liquidity.

The ALM token is the main token of the Alium Finance ecosystem. In the future, ALM will be used as a utility token for DAO and as a security token for Alium Finance products.

Social Links

Official Website: https://alium.finance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AliumSwap

Telegram Announcement Channel：https://t.me/aliumswap_official

Medium: https://aliumswap.medium.com

Media Contact

Brand: Alium.Finance

Contact: Karina Krupenchenkova, PR manager

E-Mail: pr@alium.finance

Website: https://alium.finance

SOURCE: Alium.Finance

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com