Alium.Finance Launches Its Own DEX on the MoonRiver, Moonbeam and Aurora Blockchains

Tallinn, Estonia, Mar 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Alium Finance added Moonriver to the list of Blockchains available on Alium Finance Decentralized Exchange. Also, the company also launched cross-chain bridges that connect the Binance Smart Chain and Moonbeam, MoonRiver, Near Aurora blockchains. This will allow users to seamlessly transfer ALM tokens between these blockchains. In addition, the minimum limit on deposits in ALM tokens was increased to 1000 tokens for entering the Strong Holders pool.

"We continue to expand our capabilities and integrate new blockchains, which will allow users safe and convenient token transfers between different blockchains with one click. We also plan to integrate a number of other popular networks. Thanks to this, Alium.Finance users will be able to send crypto coins and stablecoins created on different blockchains without intermediaries. The exchange will be carried out automatically in the Token - ALM - Token", the company explains.

MoonRiver (Moonbeam) is an Ethereum compatible smart contract parachain on Kusama. It is intended to be a companion network to Moonbeam where it provides a continuously boosted canary network. First, the new code is sent to Moonriver, where it can be tested and validated under real economic conditions. Once verified, the same code is sent to Moonbeam on Polkadot.

To do this, a full EVM implementation, a Web3-compatible API, and bridges that connect Moonriver to existing Ethereum networks are provided. This allows developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and Moonriver DApp frontends with minimal changes.

The Aurora Near blockchain provides compatibility with Ethereum and serves to scale the main Near blockchain. Thanks to this, fast transfer of transactions with a low commission for gas is achieved. Also, the company makes a significant contribution to the development of the DeFi market. The total blocked liquidity of Aurora Near exceeds $496 million, and the number of projects launched on this blockchain has already reached 86 companies. The implementation of the Aurora blockchain will allow Alium.Finance users seamlessly transfer, store, and trade tokens created on this platform. With low costs, best-in-class transaction finality, and scalability, Aurora redefines what is possible in the Ethereum ecosystem while also expanding NEAR's ecosystem to welcome and accommodate EVM-based applications. With Aurora, Ethereum users can work with familiar applications while benefiting from the efficiency of NEAR; as the transaction cost is several orders of magnitude cheaper than that of Ethereum, Aurora removes a steep financial barrier to entry for users and developers––especially newcomers to the ecosystem.

The introduction of three blockchains will allow Alium.Finance users to get direct access to the networks, as well as attract a new audience to the site, freely send tokens using our bridges. In addition, this event is of great importance for token holders. By attracting a new audience to Alium.Finance, we get new users, liquidity and trading volumes which would positively affect the value of the ALM token," the company commented.

Today, the Alium.Finance platform already supports 9 of the most popular blockchains, including BSC, Huobi ECO Chain, Polygon Matic, Fantom Opera, Ethereum, Metis, Moonriver, Moonbeam and Aurora. This allows users to seamlessly exchange tokens created on different blockchains quickly and securely. In addition, the developers of Alium.Finance are constantly improving the mechanisms of protection and security.

About Alium

Alium is a multi-chain DeFi ecosystem with an ambitious roadmap for cross-chain DeFi and NFT products. The ecosystem combines several products:

Alium Swap is a multi-chain decentralized exchange with a cross-chain option that already supports blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain, Huobi ECOChain, Ethereum, Metis, Matic, Fantom, Moonriver, Moonbeam and Aurora.

Alium Strong Holders' Pools - a great tool for holders to monetize hold term HODLing pioneered by Alium Finance.

Alium Hybrid Liquidity allows users to trade almost any crypto using the liquidity available both on Alium and the rest of the DeFi market.

Alium Bridges - cross-chain Bridges using the multi-chain ALM token integrated with Hybrid Liquidity for seamless and secure cross-chain Swaps with almost unlimited liquidity.

The ALM token is the main token of the Alium Finance ecosystem. In the future, ALM will be used as a utility token for DAO and as a security token for Alium Finance products.

