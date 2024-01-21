Aliyyah becomes team leader, EVO3 program starts well, evaluates Martin Koloc at Dakar Rally

Martin Koloc, the team principal of Buggyra ZM Racing, evaluated the recently concluded 46th edition of the Dakar Rally.

—

Aliyyah Koloc, competing for the Buggyra ZM Racing team in the elite Ultimate car class, along with the drivers of three Tatra Buggyra ZM Racing trucks, tackled the toughest Dakar in Saudi Arabia.

"In my opinion, it was definitely the most challenging Dakar in Saudi Arabia, and I would say, more challenging than those in South America. We experimented with new formats, but undoubtedly, admiration and hats off to everyone who completed Dakar and achieved a good result. This year distinguished the riders dedicated to this sport year-round from those who primarily compete in Dakar," commented the head of the largest Czech Dakar team with cars and trucks.

The young racer unfazed by elite competition

At just 19 years old, Aliyyah Koloc was not overshadowed amongst the Ultimate stars. "It's the top category, where automakers compete. It includes 32 fully professional drivers and nearly two dozen semi-professional drivers with several Dakar experiences. The competition is unimaginable, akin to playing world tennis in the top 50," he explained.

Koloc views the young racer's achievement in her debut in the Ultimate category as impressive. "The fact that Aliyyah finished 25th overall and is in 12th place in the World Championships, having outperformed many prominent names, speaks volumes. In the Czech Republic, we're accustomed to our trucks traditionally ranking from first to tenth. Anyone outside the top ten is often perceived as unsuitable for Dakar, but that's a truck-specific standard. The Ultimate class is a different world entirely. I must tip my hat to Martin Prokop, who excelled in this class this year as a non-factory driver with a fantastically prepared car and an excellent team," praised Koloc.

"Aliyyah took on this challenging task admirably from the start. She drove flawlessly, confidently, though the second stage was marred by a manufacturing defect in the front axle. Nonetheless, we had no issues with reliability, and Aliyyah improved with every stage. Her excellent performance in Chrono48 reflects her mastery in the dunes, her strongest area," Martin Koloc commended his daughter's performance in the vast sand dunes of the Empty Quarter.

This year's event also tested the drivers' mental toughness. "Aliyyah is strong in this aspect too. In my view, cross-country is probably the world's most mentally demanding sport. Each stage is like playing for match point in tennis for seven straight hours. Every minor mistake can be fatal and potentially end your Dakar. The average heart rate in a car is between 160 and 165 beats per minute, a testament to the physical and mental demands. Aliyyah is emerging as a team leader. I see the team rallying behind her; she communicates well and shares all pertinent information," described the team chief about the demands of long-distance rallies.

For Aliyyah, the season is just getting started. In two weeks, she'll participate in the Hail Rally as part of the Middle East Championship. She's also slated to compete in the rest of the World Championship, which began with Dakar.

EVO3 concept succeeds, next phase of development underway

The debut of the Tatra Buggyra EVO3 lived up to Koloc's expectations. Piloted by Pascal de Baar, who stepped in for the injured Martin Šoltys, the vehicle completed the entire Dakar, marking a successful first phase in the development of the new special.

"Pascal de Baar delivered precisely what we expected. With 6 000 km of data, we understand the improvements needed for the car. The foundational EVO3 concept is excellent, and we're particularly focusing on optimizing cooling. Although navigational errors occurred, this year's result wasn't as crucial since our focus was on gathering track insights," Koloc stated.

This year's Dakar was the beginning of a challenging development journey for a truck aiming to top the racing field. "We know we're on the right path. In 14 days, we begin constructing the upgraded special for Dakar 2025. We understand the necessary adjustments for the truck, but the core concept is sound, and the vehicle's potential is immense. The decision on who will drive it next year, whether it be Martin Šoltys in this car or a new one, is yet to be made," Koloc added.

Addressing one of the upcoming challenges, Koloc mentioned tires. "All teams struggled with the new Michelin tires, experiencing frequent, random punctures. Some punctures were due to piercing, but many were caused by tread separation in relatively low temperatures. This issue needs resolution with the tire manufacturer," he explained.

Both Tatra Phoenixes also raced for Buggyra this year. The seasoned Jaroslav Valtr was joined by newcomer Daniel Stiblík.

"We put Dan Stiblík's crew in at the deep end to gain firsthand experience at Dakar. Before this, they had only an hour's experience with the Tatra. This risk was part of the Buggyra Academy project. Dan's aim is not to be the fastest but to be capable of assisting others. Over time, we expect him to improve, aiming for commendable results within five years. The boys put up a valiant fight in their first Dakar, making us proud," assessed the team boss.

"Jaroslav Valtr had his ups and downs. Before Dakar, he chose to race in the proven Phoenix instead of the EVO3. The Phoenix, completely refurbished, had reliability enhancements over the previous year. The truck performed well, though it's not built to win, it’s aimed at ranking between third and sixth. Unfortunately, the Chrono Stage knocked us out of contention," Koloc shared.

"I deeply appreciate the dedication of all our mechanics in the Tatra section. From day one in Saudi Arabia, they tirelessly worked four straight days on EVO3 modifications, doing a fantastic job on all vehicles. They deserve immense admiration," Koloc concluded, thanking the entire team.

https://www.facebook.com/BUGGYRA

https://twitter.com/buggyra_racing

https://www.linkedin.com/company/buggyra-racing

https://www.instagram.com/buggyra_racing/

https://www.tiktok.com/@buggyra

Contact Info:

Name: Buggyra Organisation

Email: Send Email

Organization: Buggyra Organisation

Address: Buggyra, La Villa 19, Galerie Charles III, 98000 Monaco

Phone: +3778004459

Website: http://www.buggyra.com



Release ID: 89119302

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.