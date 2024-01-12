Aliyyah Koloc ranks among the elite, finishes 20th on the first day of the extreme stage

The first part of the crucial sixth stage of the Dakar Rally demonstrated that 19-year-old Aliyyah Koloc is capable of competing among the best in her debut in the elite Ultimate class.

—

The RedLined Revo T1+ pilot achieved an excellent 20th place in the opening part of the stage, also known as Chrono48.

The Chrono48 stage is a two-day event with a demanding itinerary divided into several bivouacs. Drivers must arrive at the nearest bivouac by a set time on the first day to complete the entire stage on the second day.

The fact that only twelve trucks reached the first bivouac attests to the extreme route prepared by the organisers. Unfortunately, the Tatra Buggyra ZM Racing pilots - Pascal de Baar, Jaroslav Valtr, and Daniel Stiblík - were not among them. Stiblík, in his debut rally, will continue outside the overall classification after veering off the track and heading to the bivouac on the road, planning to resume tomorrow.

Aliyyah Koloc, representing Buggyra ZM Racing, exhibited her skills in challenging conditions that also eliminated the previous leader, Yazeed Al Rajhi. She skillfully navigated the treacherous dunes of the Empty Quarter desert, avoiding technical issues. Her performance earned praise from RedLined boss Terence Marsh.

Aliyyah Koloc (#239, RedLined Revo T1+): "It was an extremely long day. The track was entirely dunes. We only lost two places today, which was a maximum of five minutes. Our goal was to cover at least 350 kilometres, and we reached 400 kilometres. That's great. We have only 150 km left tomorrow. It was a chaotic stage, but I'm glad we completed it. We saw many broken or stationary cars along the way. It's fantastic that our car had no problems. Being here in the bivouac with stars like Romain Dumas and other race favorites is significant. It shows that we are on the right path."

Terence Marsh (CEO, RedLined): "Aliyyah is in an incredible 20th place overall. She improves daily. It's an outstanding performance."

Daniel Stiblík (#626, Tatra Phoenix): "At the beginning of the stage, there were five trucks overturned, sunken buggies, and cars that couldn't escape were buried. We encountered Jarda Valtr and got stuck as well. We then decided to follow him, hoping he would guide and assist us. We traversed two or three more valleys and got stuck again in a sand. At another salt flat, we had to fix the servo pump before entering the dunes once more. Then we realized reaching the second bivouac was impossible. It was too far, and we didn't want to continue in the dark again. So, we turned back by road to the,main bivouac while Jaroslav Valtr continued on the track. I'm grateful that his crew offered to help us, but I still have much to learn in the sand. It's a tough and challenging experience."

https://www.facebook.com/BUGGYRA

https://twitter.com/buggyra_racing

https://www.linkedin.com/company/buggyra-racing

https://www.instagram.com/buggyra_racing/

https://www.tiktok.com/@buggyra

Contact Info:

Name: Buggyra Organisation

Email: Send Email

Organization: Buggyra Organisation

Address: Buggyra, La Villa 19, Galerie Charles III, 98000 Monaco

Phone: +3778004459

Website: http://www.buggyra.com



Release ID: 89118552

In case of detection of errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for immediate assistance within 8 hours – resolving identified issues diligently or guiding you through the removal process. We take great pride in delivering reliable and precise information to our valued readers.