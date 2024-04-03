Aliyyah Koloc returns to off-road rallying for the next round of the W2RC on the Iberian Peninsula

Just a few days after victory in the GT4 class of the Mugello 12-hour race, 19-year-old Aliyyah Koloc, driving for Buggyra ZM Racing, returns to off-road rallying.

—

From April 3-7 , she will be competing in a Red-Lined REVO T1+ in the third round of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC). The series will make its only European stop this year in Portugal and Spain with the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Transibérico.

"The FIA World Rally-Raid Championship is heading to the Iberian Peninsula. We are familiar with the terrain , as we have tested our T3 class vehicles there. However, in the strongest category of cars, where Aliyyah competes, it will be very challenging. Especially since she's coming off a successful circuit endurance race, just a few days before this event. Proper adaptation is crucial for such a schedule. There is little time to rest, but that's part of the life of top racers," says Buggyra CEO and team principal Martin Koloc.

For Aliyyah Koloc, switching between off-road racing and circuits has become a well-established routine. "I'm used to it by now after having done a full season of both GT endurance and off-road rallying last year. It only takes me a few minutes in the car to adapt. A slightly different approach is needed on circuits and for off-road racing, but the main objective - to be fast and accurate - remains the same in both series . I'm looking forward to the event as it will be another new experience, and I'll be driving the Red-Lined REVO T1+ on yet another interesting terrain," said the young racer , who will once again be navigated by experienced Frenchman Sébastien Delaunay.

Aliyyah will compete in the top Ultimate class (formerly T1+) against many stars from the world of long-distance rallying , as was already the case at the Dakar Rally and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge earlier this year. The starting list includes recent Dakar winner Carlos Sainz, who will be changing his Audi for a Mini, the legendary Nasser Al-Attiyah, and Dakar 2024 runner-up Guillaume de Mevius. The most competitive car category is set to feature fierce battles, with a total of 35 teams entered.

The BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Transibérico will cover a thousand kilometers of varied terrain, including sandy beaches, from April 3 to 7. A short prologue on the morning of the first day will determine the starting order for the first stage. The five stages will mostly take place in Portugal, but participants will also venture into Spain. The main bivouac will be located in the town of Grandola, about 100 kilometers south of the Portuguese capital, Lisbon. In the third stage, the rally will move to Spain, with the center in Badajoz, before the the event hub will return to Grandola until the finish of the event in the afternoon of April 7.

https://www.facebook.com/BUGGYRA

https://twitter.com/buggyra_racing

https://www.linkedin.com/company/buggyra-racing

https://www.instagram.com/buggyra_racing/

https://www.tiktok.com/@buggyra

Contact Info:

Name: Buggyra Organisation

Email: Send Email

Organization: Buggyra Organisation

Address: Buggyra, La Villa 19, Galerie Charles III, 98000 Monaco

Phone: +37780094459

Website: http://www.buggyra.com



Release ID: 89126051

If there are any deficiencies, problems, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we encourage you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our diligent team is committed to promptly addressing your concerns within 8 hours and taking necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or facilitate the removal process. Providing accurate and trustworthy information is of utmost importance.