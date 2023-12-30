All-Cash Offers For Vacant Suburban Land In Texas Announced By Land Avion

The well-established private land acquisition firm Land Avion announces the expansion of its cash purchase program, now accepting unwanted suburban lots in Texas, Florida, Arkansas, and other southeastern and southwestern regions.

—

The firm is now accepting submissions of unwanted residential- and commercial-use land parcels in suburban regions, with all-inclusive cash offers being returned in as little as 24-hours. The company states that its program continues to apply to vacant land in undeveloped and rural regions, which remains popular among owners of such properties.

More details can be found at https://landavion.com

Offers made under Land Avion’s expanded program are based on detailed market research, including county data and recent sales, with the goal of ensuring that prices are fair and transparent. The company also works with clients in a variety of financial or legal situations, such as those who are behind on taxes, going through a divorce, or involved in bankruptcy proceedings.

Vacant land can often take considerably longer to sell when compared to properties that have been developed. Land that is in poor condition or in an undesirable location can also add to these difficulties, with owners often having to accept a low price if they want to sell quickly.

As part of the recent update, Land Avion states that it will make an all-inclusive cash offer on land in any location or condition. The firm often seeks ways to add value to a property before reselling, which is central to its business model. As such, no fees or commissions are added to its offers, allowing owners to keep the full sale amount.

“Many of the lots we buy are in rural or undeveloped areas, making them hard to sell through traditional methods. However, we are interested in all types of land; rural, suburban, and even commercial,” a company representative explained. “We will make an offer on almost any lot, helping you to get the cash you need for other investments.”

About Land Avion

First established in New Mexico in the 1990s, Land Avion states that its continued success is due to its fair pricing and efficient processes. The company continues to develop its cash purchase program, with new regions expected to be available in the near future.

“I’m glad I decided to use Land Avion, and I’m planning to use them again in the future,” one owner recently stated. “I was offered a fair cash deal in the span of hours, and it was far better than dealing with real estate agents who take weeks or months to reply, and end up taking a huge cut of your profits.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://landavion.com

Contact Info:

Name: Robin Lilly

Email: Send Email

Organization: Land Avion, LLC

Address: 2521 North Main Street #1-276, Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001, United States

Website: https://landavion.com



Release ID: 89117594

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.