All-China Bakery Association (A.C.B.A.) and Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. Enter into Strategic Cooperation on Jointly Holding China Bakery Exhibition

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The signing ceremony of China Bakery Exhibition took place in Beijing on February 8th, 2021. All-China Bakery Association (A.C.B.A.) and Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. (IM Sinoexpo) jointly announced that the two sides had formally entered into strategic cooperation and jointly established Guangzhou Bohong International Exhibition Co., Ltd., which would be responsible for holding the annual China Bakery Exhibition (CBE) and further expanding the event. President of A.C.B.A. Mr. Weng Guoxi, Executive Vice President Mr. Chi Xiangdong, Secretary General Mrs. Kang Lina, Vice Secretary General Mr. Shan Zhiming, and General Manager of IM Sinoexpo Mr. Zhang Xueqiang as well as General Manager of IM Sinoexpo Beijing Branch Mrs. Chi Minhua attended the signing ceremony.



From left: President of A.C.B.A. Mr. Weng Guoxi, Executive Vice President Mr. Chi Xiangdong, Secretary General Mrs. Kang Lina, Vice Secretary General Mr. Shan Zhiming, and General Manager of Sinoexpo Informa Marketsr. Zhang Xueqiang as well as General Manager of Sinoexpo Informa Markets Beijing Branch Mrs. Chi Minhua, Exhibition Director of A.C.B.A. Luo Lei

Founded in 1997, China Bakery Exhibition is the first professional exhibition in China's bakery industry. Since its seventh session in 2003, the event has taken place in Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou every May. The name of the event was changed to China Bakery Exhibition in its ninth session in 2005. Since its inception, after 20-plus years of development, China Bakery Exhibition has become a large, influential professional exhibition in China. With its exhibitors covering the whole industry chain of the bakery industry, such as raw and auxiliary bakery materials, additive enterprises, bakery machinery and equipment, appliance and mold enterprises, bakery packaging equipment and design & production, food cold chain logistics, catering management and training services, etc., China Bakery Exhibition has enjoyed a high reputation in the industry at home and abroad, especially among the bakers in southern China and Southeast Asia.

Mr. Wu Weiquan, Honorary President of A.C.B.A., fully affirmed the strategic cooperation and placed high expectations on it, pointing out that A.C.B.A. has been committed to promoting the development of China's bakery industry with diversified industry service models. IM Sinoexpo is known as the world leader of the exhibition groups and a master of the food exhibition industry. The cooperation has contributed to the close connection from multiple dimensions, the green channel of the bakery industry in China and the world, the integration of the bakery industry and the catering industry, and the service upgrade of the traditional industries and new functional platforms. At the same time, it will also bring more international perspectives and more excellent industrial resources to the future development of China's bakery industry, and create a world-class exhibition stage for the future development of the bakery industry. It is believed that with the organic development of more businesses on the two platforms, more possibilities will be created and that the integration and progress of the bakery industry in China and the world will be promoted through the continuous optimization of industrial structure.



Mr. Wang Mingliang, founder and director of IM Sinoexpo, said, "The strategic cooperation between both parties is very important for both sides. The joining of China Bakery Exhibition will continue to consolidate IM Sinoexpo's leading position in food portfolio in China exhibitions. The company has boasted flagship shows such as Hotelex Shanghai (with an exhibition area of 300,000 square meters), FHC (Food and Hotel China, with an exhibition area of 200,000 square meters), and held sub shows in Beijing, Tianjin, Chengdu and Guangzhou, forming a strategic system of regional expansion in all directions in the country. Combined with holding the Expo Food Guangzhou and the Guangzhou International Food and Ingredients Exhibition every year, the company has thus further expanded the scope of its food & catering portfolios. From 2018 to 2020, the company has successively worked with Shanghai International Franchise Expo, Shanghai International Canned Food and Raw Materials, Machinery and Equipment, Machinery and Equipment Expo and Shanghai Hot Pot Ingredients and Supplies Exhibition, creating an ecological circle of the whole food production and supporting sectors from supplies, ingredients and food materials to packaging and equipment. China Bakery Exhibition will be instrumental in IM Sinoexpo's efforts to expand the ecological circle in the whole food industry. Looking into the future, our company not only can empower China Bakery Exhibition with the resources in the ecological circle, but also can expand CBE to other regions and make use of Informa Group's rich global resources in the food & catering portfolios to help China's bakery industry go global in an all-round way."

After the signing ceremony, both sides will jointly prepare for the 24th China Bakery Exhibition which will be held in the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou from May 24 to 26 this year. It is believed that with the support of strong domestic demand, many years of experience and influence of A.C.B.A. in the industry, and the advantages of IM Sinoexpo in show management, marketing and upstream and downstream resources of the food industry, China Bakery Exhibition will open up a new chapter through the cooperation between the two sides and that China's bakery industry will be embracing a better future!